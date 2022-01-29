PLATTSBURGH — Yankee Candle and Foot Locker, located in the Champlain Centre Mall, have closed.
Shoppers were greeted to the all-too-familiar sight this week, as both stores have closed off access to the entrances.
The two stores are now the latest to close at the mall in recent months, further adding to the growing number of vacant spaces that stores like Best Buy, Christopher & Banks, Hollister, and now Yankee Candle and Foot Locker, all used to occupy.
A spokesperson from Champlain Centre Mall declined to comment on the closure of the two stores, but said The Willows Boutique would relocate into the Yankee Candle space on March 1.
According to Champlain Centre’s website, The Willows Boutique offers “a unique variety of clothing, jewelry, crystals, bath & beauty products, and so much more.”
There are no plans for the Foot Locker space as of now.
The nearest Yankee Candle location will now be in Lake George, an hour-plus drive from Plattsburgh, while the nearest Foot Locker location will now be in Saratoga Springs, almost two hours from Plattsburgh.
A spokesperson for both Yankee Candle and Foot Locker could not be reached for comment.
