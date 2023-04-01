DANNEMORA — Lacey LaBombard had always wanted to open her own business.
“I just never knew what avenue I was gonna go down,” she said, sitting in her newly opened café in Dannemora.
“I was … talking to a co-worker at the time and I said I just want something different, I think this little town could use something, breakfast-wise or anything.”
SOFT OPENING
And so she soft-opened Moose Tracks Station, appropriately named for the former train station that resided there at 121 Emmons St. many years ago, on March 25.
LaBombard said she signed her lease in June of last year, but as an active member of the community and full-time mother to daughters Olivia and Bella, the process of renovating the building how she, and her husband, Eric, wanted it, was a long one.
TRAIN STATION TOUCHES
But the wait was worth it to see the final result, which included keeping the old train station look consistent throughout the café.
For example, the ticket booth where train tickets were sold from is still there, just with new windows.
“I tried to keep as much as I could to make it look the part and just add some little touches to it here and there,” she said.
Old pictures of the former train station, provided by a museum in Dannemora, are also adorned on the walls of the café, paying homage to its long history.
“I have other smaller ones, too, and she actually brought me three more big ones today that I’m going to add to this wall,” LaBombard said, pointing to the photos.
“Just for the little history, like that’s what this building used to look like.”
But, to complement the new style and business name, moose pictures and décor are also a staple of the cafe’s updated interior design.
“I’ve had a couple of people make a comment to me that I brought Lake Placid to Dannemora,” LaBombard said.
VARIETY OF FLAVORS
The true staple and allure of Moose Tracks Station, though, is LaBombard’s homemade bagels, of which she can make and rotate between 25 different flavors.
“We have different flavors every day. Sometimes, I have a special during the week,” she said.
Thursday’s flavors were garlic, cherry vanilla, chocolate chip and strawberry with a plain cream cheese offering.
“I do make other other flavor cream cheeses, too, which I’m going to get into eventually but we’re just kind of getting our feet wet here.”
FAMILY AFFRAIR
The process of making one batch of bagels, which could be between 12 and 18 bagels, takes roughly four hours.
She gets a lot of help from her daughters, husband and staff members.
“It’s a big process, and we don’t have machines. The building obviously isn’t big enough, so everything is done completely by hand.”
“Last weekend alone we went through — I didn’t count, I should have counted — but I want to say both sides of my cooler were filled … so I would say (we) probably (went through) 25 trays of bagels last weekend, and there’s a dozen on each tray.”
The jalapeno cheddar and maple bacon bourbon flavored bagels were the most sought after bagels throughout the cafe’s soft opening — selling out quickly, she said.
But, like she said, so did everything else.
By closing time Sunday — despite not publicly announcing Moose Tracks’ soft opening — they had run out of most of their product.
“I hadn’t anticipated that. I should say it was a pleasant surprise,” she said.
“There might have been one or two bagels left in the display case.”
LaBombard, who had always loved to cook, had focused her talents on making bagels because of her kids.
“My kids love Dunkin' Donuts’ bagel bites,” she said, which led her to seeking out a more cost effective alternative.
“So we just started playing with different recipes and then that’s how we kind of came up with it … Now, people throw different ideas at me, different flavors, and I just try different things. That’s how I come up with my recipes for bagels.”
The cafe’s other offerings include breakfast sandwiches, muffins, pastries, cookies, bubble tea and an assortment of coffee beverages.
HOURS OF OPERATION
Moose Tracks Station is now open Wednesday through Friday from 4 a.m. to noon, and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LaBombard said she likes these hours, because it’s interesting to see the different groups of people who come in throughout the day.
“It was interesting to see the change of clientele that came through the door because you had, like, your ‘groups,’” she said.
“Between 5 a.m. and 7-7:30 a.m. was people going to work at the prison, and then it was school kids coming in to get bubble tea or cold brew before they went to school.”
In the later morning, she said there were older groups of people who came to get a coffee and enjoy the cafe’s available seating at the back.
Now, looking to the future, LaBombard hopes to expand her business offerings further and appeal to more people.
“It’ll be something totally different than bagels. I’ll put it that way,” she hinted.
“I’m hoping by May. We’ll have to see.”
