PORT HENRY — It was the case of the lost moose, first seen at the end of the State Pier here Monday morning.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the State Department of Environmental Conservation Bureau of Wildlife and Division of Law Enforcement is in town and has asked everyone to stay away from the female moose, which will charge if provoked.
“There is a moose making rounds in the former village of Port Henry,” he said. “DEC Police have asked that people please keep your distance from this animal as it can also present a danger if it charges someone.”
MOOSE SIGHTINGS
He said DEC is trying to monitor the moose’s travels and people who spot it should call the Town Hall at 518 546-8631 or 518 546-3341.
The moose has been meandering around town since Monday, navigating backyards and ambling along various roads.
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE
Resident Tom Trow speculated the moose might have swam Lake Champlain from Addison, Vt., since it was first seen on the end of the State Pier by the Port Henry Public Beach.
“There’s a moose on the loose in Port Henry,” he said. “Swam across the lake and landed on Port Henry Beach, maybe?”
‘GIVE HER SPACE”
Town Councilman Matthew Brassard said the moose may have come from the other direction.
“Came from Witherbee (Sunday), was on Fisk Road last night, then Port Henry this morning (Monday),” he said on social media. “I know it’s a amazing thing to see a moose here in town, but please give her space.”
Suzanne Pereau-Maye’s security camera captured the moose walking past her house on Rice Lane Tuesday morning.
“My neighborhood patrol doing its 6 a.m. rounds,” she wrote on social media.
DEC OBSERVATION
According to DEC, the last sighting reported had the cow moose located in the woods in the vicinity of Port Henry. It appeared moderately emaciated but was mobile.
DEC said it will continue to monitor the situation and will only intervene if the moose becomes immobile, poses an immediate threat to the public, or becomes entrapped in a fenced-in area.
Residents are urged to give the moose ample space both for their safety and so the animal can find its way out of town without being obstructed by people or vehicles.
