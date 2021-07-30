PLATTSBURGH — It’s gonna be a monster smash at the Clinton County Fair tonight.
At 9 p.m., the big trucks of the Vater Motorsports Monster Truck Invasion will roll their way in front of the fair’s grandstand.
According to a press release, the show promises “Ground Pounding High Flying 1500 Horsepower 12-foot tall 10,000-pound Monster Trucks as seen on TV destroying everything in their paths.”
BIG NAME TRUCKS
Attendees will also have the chance to see wheelie contests, side-by-side racing and a freestyle competition.
Among the trucks expected at the show are 2015 World Champion Overkill Evolution, the Higher Education School Bus, Iron Warrior and Hall of Famer Mike Vaters Sr. driving Black Stallion.
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $12 for kids ages 3 to 12 in addition to the
regular front gate admission.
SENIOR CITIZENS DAY
Today is also Senior Citizens Day where seniors age 62 and older only have to pay $4 for admission.
Along with the daily rides and attractions, other acts today will include storyteller Farmer Tom Walsh holding shows at 2:30 and 7 p.m. and Lou Allen performing a show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
COVID VACCINES
The Clinton County Health Department will be at the 4-H building from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday to offer free, walk-in Moderna COVID vaccine clinics — Moderna vaccine is authorized for those 18 or older — and provide education on various topics.
Here’s the full schedule for today:
9 a.m.: English Horse Show in the LayerEight Horse Arena
12 p.m.: Carnival Rides Start – Amusements of America
12, 2:30, 8 p.m.: Wee Wee Wee Racing Pigs sponsored by Sun Community News & Printing
1, 3:30 p.m.: Chris Yantek Magic Show sponsored by Tammy Perrotte-Sears Re/Max North Country & Fidelis Care on the Sample Lumber Co. LLC Center Court Stage
1:30, 4:30, 6:30 p.m.: “Buffalo Barfield” sponsored by BM Specialty Waterworks & JP Signs
2:30, 7 p.m.: Farmer Tom Walsh – Storyteller and song writer sponsored WIRY Hometown Radio on the Sample Lumber Co. LLC Center Court Stage
3 to 6 p.m.: COVID Vaccinations at the 4H Building
3, 5, 7 p.m.: Pipsqueak’s Party Time Clown Show sponsored by Price Chopper/ Market 32 on the Children’s Stage
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: “Music by Lou Allen” at the Stewart’s Shops Gazebo
6 p.m.: Coin Hunt in the sawdust pile ($100 added to pile each day) Sponsored by Dupuis & Sons
6 p.m.: Open Beef Cattle Show in the Sun Community News Cattle Barn and the Suburban Propane Cattle Barn
7 p.m.: Vaters Motorsports Monster Truck Invasion sponsored by Riley Ford, 98.9 WOKO, Coryer Staffing at the Casella Waste Management Stage in front of the Sample Lumber Co. LLC & D.S. Specialties Inc. Grandstand
8 to 10 p.m.: “Music by FM” on the Sample Lumber Co. LLC Center Court Stage
8 p.m. to midnight: “The Friction Band” in the B&B Saloon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.