MORRISONVILLE — The Clinton County Fair is no stranger to monster trucks, but the colossal, ground-pounding vehicles set to invade the fairgrounds this summer promise to bring two nights of monster truck entertainment that organizers say is like nothing the North Country has seen before.
‘BIGFOOT’ SIGHTING
Six larger-than-life monster trucks — including “BIGFOOT,” also known as “the Original Monster Truck” — will kick up the dirt and rev up the crowds during Monster Truck Madness, set for Friday July 29 and Saturday July 30 as part of the 2022 Clinton County Fair lineup.
The spectacle will begin at 7 p.m. both evenings, providing a full two hours of entertainment each night.
“This will be the largest and, arguably, the best monster truck show ever for at least a 100-mile radius,” Clinton County Fair Events Manager Mike Perrotte said.
BACK FOR MORE
After witnessing the popularity of last year’s Monster Truck Invasion at the 2021 Clinton County Fair, Perrotte and the Fair Entertainment Committee immediately went to work planning Monster Truck Madness and have been pulling out all the stops to ensure it does not disappoint.
“Last year, we had to be somewhat conservative with our show because, at the time we put it together, we were still under COVID-19 restrictions and were allowed to have only 500 people in the stands,” Perrotte explained. “This year, we don’t have those restrictions, so both nights, we are going to provide the fans with six first-class trucks for a two-hour show that is guaranteed to blow your socks off, all at the same price as last year.”
OTHER BIG TRUCKS
In addition to the famed “BIGFOOT,” Monster Truck Madness will feature “Buckshot” driven by Brandon Budd, “Hurricane Force” with driver Steven Thompson, “Storm Damage” operated by CJ Mente, “Shockwave” with driver Billy Braukmann, Jr. and “Be Aware” driven by Jessica (Braukmann) Millard.
“Monster truck driving has historically been a male-dominated sport, so we’re very pleased to have Jessica as part of the lineup,” Perrotte said. “It will be exciting to see her in action.”
TICKET SALES
Advance ticket sales for Monster Truck Madness are now open at clintoncountyfair.com. All tickets are general admission and can be purchased for $25 per adult and $12 per child. A 20% discount will be applied to the first 100 adult tickets and the first 50 child tickets sold.
“We suggest people purchase their tickets as soon as possible if they wish to attend,” Perrotte said. “These shows will sell out quickly.”
Admission to the pre-show Pit Party, which will take place both nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., is free for ticket holders and will offer opportunities to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.
Tickets to Monster Truck Madness do not include admission to the fair.
For more information, visit clintoncountyfair.com.