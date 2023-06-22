MORRISONVILLE — A female driver, Hollywood stuntman and monster fire truck will join the lineup of Versus Monster Trucks providing super-sized entertainment next month at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Among the five colossal vehicles that will face off in heart-pounding skill competitions and freestyle spectacles Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 will be “Muddy Girl,” driven by Anne Breaud and “Backdraft,” a monster fire truck operated by veteran driver Paul Breaud.
“We are thrilled that Anne and Paul will be joining us for both shows,” Clinton County Fair Events Manager Mike Perrotte said.
"It will be exciting to have a woman behind the wheel of a monster truck for the first time in the history of the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The monster fire truck is sure to be a crowd pleaser as well.”
“Muddy Girl” and “Backdraft,” which will replace “Heavy Hitter” and “Alcatraz” in the lineup, are expected to be joined by:
● “Stone Crusher,” driven by eight-time Monster Jam World Finals competitor Steve Sims, who took home the Versus Monster Trucks “Big Air Award” from the 2022 Clinton County Fair.
● “Hooked,” operated by Bryan Wright, who swept the team skills competitions last year during his first appearance at the Clinton County Fair. This truck also competed in the 2015 Monster Jam World Finals Young Guns Shootout.
● “Excavator,” featuring 2022 Versus Monster Trucks Rookie of the Year Gage Bursey behind the wheel for his third appearance in Morrisonville.
Also adding to the spectacle will be Hollywood stuntman Chris Morena, whose stunts can be seen in commercials, TV shows and movies, including “Footloose,” “Big Mamma’s House 3,” “Ten” and “Transformers 4.”
“He is going to attempt to jump a car over 160 feet before crashing into a pile of parked cars lined up side by side,” Perrotte said.
Both shows — part of the 75th-annual Clinton County Fair, set for July 25 through 30 — will take place rain or shine and kick off at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets are available at clintoncountyfair.com. All tickets are general admission and can be purchased in advance for $25 per adult and $12 per child.
The first 100 advance adult tickets will be sold for $20 each, and the first 100 child passes, for $8 a piece. Track Passes are included with all advance online tickets and will allow pass holders access to the track from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
Depending on availability, general admission tickets may be purchased at the gate the day of the show for $25 for adults and $12 for children.
Tickets do not include admission to the Clinton County Fair, which is required to attend.
The shows will take place rain or shine. Monster truck competitors are subject to change without notice.
For more information, visit clintoncountyfair.com.
