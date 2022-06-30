PLATTSBURGH — While there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox in the region, there are many in Quebec and the Clinton County Health Department is urging residents to be aware.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 202 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Quebec as of Wednesday, June 29.
There were also 62 cases in New York City, one in Sullivan County, four in Westchester County, one in Chemung County and one in Rockland County.
PRACTICE PRECAUTIONS
The CDC continues to have an active travel related Alert – Level 2 (Practice Enhanced Precautions) following the report of cases of monkeypox in many countries around the world.
“Per the Quebec Health Ministry, the first one to two cases in Canada were related to international travel,” Debra Tackett, Director of Health Care Services at the Clinton County Health Department, said.
“Since then, the majority of cases in Canada are being transmitted through close contact with infected individuals.”
HOW MONKEYPOX SPREADS
The monkeypox virus can spread when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected animal, infected person, or materials contaminated with the virus, such as clothing or bedding, a news release from the Health Department said.
It is mainly spread through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs or body fluids. It also can be spread by respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease but can be spread through skin-to-skin contact through body fluids and sores.
According to the CDC, symptoms of monkeypox can include:
• Fever
• Headache
• Muscle aches and backache
• Swollen lymph nodes
• Chills
• Exhaustion
A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus
The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash.
RISK TO PUBLiC LOW
Risk to the general public is low but anyone can contract monkeypox through close personal contact.
People who may be at higher risk of exposure to the virus include, but are not limited to, those who:
• Had contact with someone who had a rash that looks like monkeypox or someone who was diagnosed with confirmed or probable monkeypox
• Traveled outside the U.S. to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where monkeypox activity has been ongoing
• Had contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that exists only in Africa or used a product that comes from such animals (for example game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)
Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their health care provider, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox. Call ahead before going to a healthcare facility for further instruction.
“At this time, CCHD wants its residents to be aware of the potential risk of monkeypox,” Tackett said.
“Anyone traveling internationally, including to Canada, should practice the enhanced precautions outlined by the CDC in their recent travel alert.”
For more information on monkeypox, residents can visit: tinyurl.com/bdrpsut2
To read the most up-to-date information on this travel alert, residents can visit: https://tinyurl.com/4uyedfb8.
E-mail Joe LoTemplio: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
