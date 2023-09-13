PLATTSBURGH — Local and U.S. based medical manufacturer Monaghan Medical Corporation will be taking back control of one of its products used in improving medication delivery, commonly with inhalers for asthma.
The company, known for supplying the U.S. market with products that focus on the design, manufacture and distribution of medical devices related to the treatment of respiratory diseases, like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), made the announcement in a news release recently.
“Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Allergan Sales, LLC have announced a mutual agreement wherein Monaghan will acquire back from Allergan all distribution and marketing rights to Monaghan’s AeroChamber® brand of Valved Holding Chambers (VHCs) for the US retail pharmacy markets.”
Monaghan will take on the complete responsibility for retail pharmacy sales of the AeroChamber® brand of VHCs on Jan. 1, 2024.
Monaghan initiated collaborations with pharmacy wholesalers and retail establishments that currently procure the AeroChamber® brand of VHCs through Allergan, manufactured by Monaghan, on Sept. 1.
BACKGROUND
Monaghan, headquartered in Plattsburgh, has operated locally since the 1980s and has been steadily growing operations since.
In 2020, Monaghan completed a 65,000-square-foot plant on Industrial Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh, which doubled the size of Monaghan’s previous headquarters on Latour Avenue.
The company played an instrumental role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by manufacturing and supplying many high-demand products and devices used in improving the delivery of medication to patients who are in respiratory distress.
FUTURE
It’s unclear if this move will eventually provide the opportunity for more local jobs, but North Country Chamber of Commerce President, Garry Douglas, said this is good news for the future of Monaghan.
“We welcome this new collaboration which will only strengthen Monaghan Medical, a great company which made a major investment in its new Plattsburgh facility just a few years ago,” he said.
“Though this reportedly will not grow the Plattsburgh operations immediately, it brings an opportunity for future growth and we convey our congratulations to everyone at Monaghan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.