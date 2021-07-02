Mohawk educator shares storytelling saga

PLATTSBURGH – Kay Olan shares the Thanksgiving Address and Creation Story of the Haudenosaunee for her upcoming Senior Scholar program.
Olan will talk about the significance of the Three Sisters, the turtle, and terminology.
“They thought it would be good to give a little bit of context to what is going on with the new sculpture that will be going into the park,” she said.
The Turtle Sculpture originated with meetings of Tsi ietsenhtha (Jee Yeh Jen Ta)/Plattsburgh Art Project, a working group of Mohawk and non-Native people collaborating to acknowledge the presence of Indigenous people in the Plattsburgh area for thousands of years.
Tsi ietsenhtha is the Mohawk name for Plattsburgh, which means “where one scoops or gets water.”
The grass-roots group is collaborating with Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project and the Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA).
WHERE THE PARTRIDGE DRUMS
Olan's Mohawk name is Ionataie:was – “She's looking for place or a town.”
She grew up off reservation with her parents, a Mohawk mother from Akwesasne, and her father, a non-Native.
“I have lived off reservation all my life, but we always maintained our connections to Akwesasne," she said.
"In fact growing up when we had vacations that's the only place we ever went to was Akwesasne.”
Fortunately for Olan, this forged deep familial bonds.
“I always knew who my family was and always had a relationship,” she said.
“I maintained my connection to Akwesasne all my life.”
Olan, an elementary school educator for 33 years, lived on Long Island, in New Paltz and Kanatsiohareke (Ga na jo ha lay gay), located in the Mohawk Valley near Fonda, and founded by spokesperson/spiritual leader Thomas R. Porter, (Sakokwenionkwas-“The One Who Wins”).
“At that point, I had retired from teaching,” Olan said.
“I moved to Kanatsiohareke and lived and worked there for three years as director. Then, I retired from that and moved to Saratoga, and I continued working as a volunteer for Kanatsiohareke until the present. Now, I live between Saratoga and Lake George.”
LONG HOUSE MEMORIES
Many of Olan's relatives were involved with keeping Mohawk traditions and culture alive.
"My Uncle Ernie Benedict, who is my mother's brother, he was one of the founders of what used to be called the North American Indian Travelling College,” she said.
Many visitors, Native and non-Native, sought him.
“Sometimes, I would get to eavesdrop on their discussions,” she said.
“He would invite me sometimes to come along with him when he was given presentations.”
Benedict's daughter, Sally, was the director of the Akwesasne Museum for many, many years.
“She would pick me up when she had to go to meetings in New York City, and take me with her,” Olan said.
“So, I got to meet a lot of people that way which helped me tremendously when I was working at Kanatsiohareke because when Tom would ask me to call somebody or get in contact with somebody, a lot of times I knew exactly who they were because of all the exposure I had been given from my cousin and my uncle.”
Julius Cook, her mother's brother-in-law and a retired iron worker, was a master silversmith, who incorporated Haudenosaunee culture in his jewelry.
“He would explain the significance of the pieces that he made to me, so that was also exposure to storytelling and knowing about our history,” Olan said.
The Six Nations Indian Museum at Onchiota, founded by Ray Tehanetorens Fadden and his wife, Christine M. Skawennati Fadden, was also a regular stop during her childhood and as an adult.
“Of course, I heard stories there,” Olan said.
“Ray would invite people to sit down and ask questions, and I would get to hear that. And then later on his son, John (Kahionhes), and grandson, Dave (Kanietakeron), would do the same. All of that helped me know bits and pieces about our culture and our traditions.”
Around 1979 or 1980, Porter spoke at SUNY New Paltz.
“He did the Opening Address there," Olan said.
"That was not the first time I heard it, but it was the first time I heard it in English. I heard it in the Longhouse before that because I had gone with my uncle to the Longhouse and my uncle would translate it to me.”
After Porter's presentation, Olan started going to the Longhouse and has been going ever since for more than 40 years.
AKWESASNE FREEDOM SCHOOL
In the early '80s, one of her cousin's wife was teaching at the Akwesasne Freedom School.
“I would go and help her in the classroom,” she said.
“We would talk about the Longhouse, and we would talk about traditions. That started my relationship with the Freedom School and wanting to do things, whatever I could, to help support the Freedom School.”
Olan brought contributions that people had given to her and attending the school's fundraisers.
Around that time, somebody called her to recommend a Native storyteller to come and talk to a Girl Scouts Troop.
Olan was trying to think of who she could recommend.
“The other part of the story was New York State changed their social studies curriculum and they told their fourth-grade teachers they had to teach local history and including about Native peoples of their particular area,” she said.
The 4th grade teachers at Olan's school came to her and asked for help.
“Probably like the other 4th grade teachers around the state had no materials, and they didn't have the knowledge,” she said.
Olan had started collecting materials in her travels, even though she wasn't sure when they would become handy.
“I started sharing those materials with the 4th grade teachers,” she said.
“I started explaining the slides relating to Haudenosaunee culture. I brought that into school and started explaining the slides before the day began to the teachers.”
Olan could tell it was too much information in too short a period of time.
She started going to the teachers' classrooms during her prep period to talk to their students.
“They liked it so much that they asked the board of education to hire a sub for part of the day to cover my class, so I could spend more time with their students once a year,” she said.
“The board did that. They did that right up until I retired. Word got out and people started calling me for either presentations or the names of people who could do presentations.”
A RELUCTANT STORYTELLER
One woman requested a Native storyteller, and Olan was trying to think of who she could recommend when the woman asked her if she knew stories.
“I said, 'Well, I've heard them, but I've never told them,” she said.
“I heard all those stories from Ray Fadden all those years. She said, 'Would you come and try?'”
Then people started calling Olan a storyteller.
“I was uncomfortable with it at first because I didn't want people to think I was trying to be an entertainer and I didn't see myself as that,” she said.
“But then I realized well if this gets my foot in the door and I can teach about who we are and make the point that we're still here and we still know who we are today, then I'll do it.”
Olan could tell stories while telling her audiences who are the Haudenosaunee, who are the Iroquois, who are the Mohawks. Where is Akwesasne? What is the Akwesasne Freedom School?
“Just be there so they can see a person who is alive and not in a museum in the dinosaur section,” she said.
Olan has been on this path close to 40 years.
“I don't consider myself to be a storyteller," she said.
“I consider myself to be an educator who uses story to get her foot into the door to try and educate people about who we are and to try to dispel help some of the stereotypes that people might have about who we are.”
Olan's storytelling journey positioned her to learn from the Faddens, Porter and the late Chief Jake Swamp-Tekaronianeken, a Wolf Clan Mohawk diplomat, author, teacher.
“All of these incredible people, I was able to learn from them,” Olan said.
“My uncles, my cousin, so it's been a learning experience.”
SENIOR SCHOLAR SUMMER 2021
Senior Scholar plans a series of Thursday morning talks, each beginning at 10 a.m., starting July 8.
The program is being offered over a Zoom platform, meaning you can participate even if you’re out of town for one or more of the sessions.
SCHEDULE:
"Archaeology— Stories From the Field--Discoveries and Danger"
"Remembering the Holocaust"
"Horseshoe Forestry and the Adirondacks’ Biggest Maple Sugar Industry"
"The Thanksgiving Address and Creation Story of the Haudenosaunee"
"Folklore and the Archive: On the Trail of a Sixteenth-Century Murder in Ireland"
"Climate Change—Implications for the Adirondacks"
"The US Navy versus the Goonies: Regimes of Mobility on Midway Atoll-- Birds, planes, and military solutions"
FEE: The charge for the full series of eight talks will be $10. Please send payment to:
Senior Citizen Council of Clinton County
5139 N. Catherine Street
Plattsburgh, NY 12901
Please include your e-mail address and a telephone number.
INFO: Questions? Call 518-563-6180 Or e-mail: rachel@seniorcouncil.net
