SARANAC LAKE — Mohawk artist David Kanietakeron Fadden depicts the monumental Thanksgiving Address in paint on a curved wall at the Six Nations Iroquois Cultural Center in Onchiota.
“That's through a partnership with the Wild Center,” Fadden said.
“That's been going on for actually four or five years. It's a depiction of the Thanksgiving Address. It's basically a landscape, just water and a pond. We have all elements of creation within this one mural.”
GALLERY TALK TODAY
Fadden takes a break from the mural's realism to speak about his work – its influences, symbolism, techniques and messages – at Abstract Adirondack pop-up art gallery at 5 p.m. today at the Historic McClellan Cure Cottage, 391 Park Ave. in Saranac Lake.
This will be the final Summer 2021 exhibition in the gardens and on the porches of the gallery, open 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Running through this past summer, Abstract Adirondack has sponsored a weekly pop-up art gallery in the gardens and on the porches of the Historic McClellan Cure Cottage in Saranac Lake, the home of painter / printmaker Deborah Geurtze and theatrical designer Michael Friedman.
On display are works by established and emerging artists: paintings and prints by Geurtze, sculptures by Sarah May of Walden and Joshua Ruder of Greenfield, MA, abstract constructions and paintings by Tim Fortune of Saranac Lake, paintings by Peter Bird of Saranac Lake, assemblage by William Evans of Jay and paintings and prints by George Dirolf of Loudonville.
IN THE BLOOD
Fadden is a well-known local painter, educator and storyteller who carries on a family heritage of artists and teachers.
He speaks of his artistic nurturing by his grandfather Ray Tehanetorens Fadden and parents, John Kahionhes, a painter/illustrator and Elizabeth Eva Karonhesake Fadden, a former wood carver and potter.
The Onchiota-based center was founded by Ray and his wife, Christine, in 1954 and managed since then by the family.
David lives simultaneously in the “American” world, in and around Saranac Lake, and the timeless Haudenosaunee realms focused in Akwesasne.
His encounters with
cultural stereotypes and prejudices led him to portray Mohawk culture and communicate the commonalities among those living on "Turtle Island," North America.
“Our ceremonies offer thanks and appreciation to all the things that give us life. This appreciation for life-giving entities is expressed through ancient prayer, songs and dances. In my own way, I try to express this feeling through my art,” David wrote on his New York State Museum webpage.
His paintings serve as educational tools to illustrate contemporary issues affecting Native peoples and to form bridges between the cultures
“Most Native imagery reflects a common stereotype of the fierce and stoic Indian…I try to dispel this false portrayal by painting native people as people who like to laugh and show other emotions,” David wrote.
ABSTRACT SCREAM
His search for an abstract way to portray the emotion of a scream led to his recent “Mosaic” series.
He envisioned “a painting you could hear exploding outward like a wave of sound.”
Initially motivated by a book he illustrated, David combines influences from bead work, tiling and pointillism in paintings where intricate designs adorn splotches of color, giving the appearance of mosaic tiles.
Patterns among them create an impression of the energy radiating outward.
He describes their creation as painstaking, methodical work, similar to beading.
“I work on each painting two to three hours every day for three or four months,” he said.
David is at work on a mosaic type painting reflective of the Lake Champlain water basin.
It's a collaborative project with BluSeed Studios in Saranac Lake.
“It's about pollution,” he said.
“It's myself and an artist from Akwesasne, Juni Fox, and Martin Loft from Kanawake near Montreal.”
BluSeed Studios secured a grant from the Lake Champlain Basin Program.
BluSeed director/artist Carol Vossler contacted David to see if he was interested in the science-based project, which includes Dr. Curt Stager of Paul Smith's College.
“When all the art is complete, it's going to go on tour in the area to all the communities and different galleries and such,” David said.
“This won't be until 2022.”
UPCOMING
On the heels of today's gallery talk, Abstract Adirondack will exhibit works by the represented artists at the upcoming ArtMarket in Saranac Lake on Saturday at Riverfront Park.
Following that, the gallerists will be mounting a longer-term installation at the Saranac Waterfront Lodge, just around the corner on Lake Flower Avenue.
“It will be a very busy few days for us,” gallery co-director Geurtze said.
The gallery will continue its online presence (Abstract-ADK.com) and is planning several events for the fall season.
