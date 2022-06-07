MALONE — A program of the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO), the Mobile Market provides access to fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods and a salad bar.
The market made its debut in 2018 and has since expanded its stops and offerings. The Mobile Market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits with the additional bonus of the Double Up Food Bucks Program that doubles the amount of produce SNAP recipients can purchase. Customers can also use farmers market vouchers.
Produce for the market is generated by greenhouses administered by JCEO’s Food Services Program.
The Mobile Market schedule is subject to change. To view the schedule, visit heartnetwork.org/mobile-farmers-market. Check back frequently for updates or call (518) 319-4028.
The Mobile Market is made possible with support from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s SHINE program, CDPHP Insurance, the Adirondack Health Institute, the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation and the Heart Network’s Creating Healthy Schools & Communities program.
For more information about JCEO, visit jceo.org.
For more information about the Heart Network, visit heartnetwork.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.