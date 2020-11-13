BRAINARDSVILLE – The United Methodist Women's annual Mitten Tree is ready to pop with color at the Brainardsville United Methodist Church.
“Everybody donates new hats, mittens or scarves or if they crochet or knit, I take those,” Connie Wilcox, chairperson, said.
“I'm affiliated with the school. The kids that need hats or mittens at school, they get some and anybody else who needs hats or mittens.
“I give a big bag to someone else who works with the migrant workers, also.”
Monetary donations procures critical winter apparel.
“If somebody needs a jacket books or boots or ski pants or anything like that,” Wilcox said.
“We use the money for that.”
The United Methodist Women will be collecting donations until the last week of December.
People can drop off apparel on the porch at 26 Drew Lane in Chateaugay.
Checks for the Mitten Tree Project can be made payable to the Brainardsville United Methodist Church and mailed to P.O. Box 914, Chateaugay NY, 12920-0914.
For more information, contact Connie Wilcox at 518-425-0382.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.