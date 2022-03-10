The Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate is of papal rite, with its general headquarters in Rome. It is subdivided into seven provinces, one of which is the Canadian Province, under the patronage of Christ the King, and under the leadership of the Provincial Superior and her Council. Left to right: 3rd Councillor Sr. Jean Zemliak, Vice-Provincial and 1st Councillor Sr. Theresa Matwe, Provincial Superior for Canada – Sr. Christina Syrotynsky, 2nd Councillor Sr. Janet Kozak, and 4th Councillor Sr. Darlene Pelechaty.