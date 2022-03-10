PLATTSBURGH — The Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate was founded in the Byzantine-Ukrainian Catholic Rite 130 years ago in Western Ukraine.
It is through these Religious that the North Country Mission of Hope is currently directing relief and humanitarian efforts to assist Ukrainians displaced from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
TO DO THE RIGHT THING
“So needless to say, when we are all sitting here sadly, almost being a spectator to a war unfolding, it's always our desire to do the right thing,” Sister Debbie Blow, OP, executive director of the North Country Mission of Hope, said.
“But it was really, who do we have that we can vet? I put the plea out first to our board members, and one of our board members -- that I know very well for many years, she worked for our congregation -- is now working for these Ukrainian Sisters in southern New York.
"They are a Ukrainian group of Sisters, who also have multiple homes on the west coast of the Ukraine. In fact, they are already involved extensively. They have 20 convents, and they are all involved in housing and caring for refugees and orphan children who have escaped from the east and the south to the west area of Ukraine.”
The Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate have facilities in Lviv, Temopil and Ivano-Frankivska. There are also locations in Canada, Europe and the United States.
“That's how it started,” Blow said.
“Once we vetted that, we just put the plea out. I'm happy to tell you that plea went out late Saturday evening, as of this morning (Thursday), we have already sent $11,000 to them. We have another $3,000 ready to go. So, it's immediate because it's going to their account.
"So we know that within days, our past donations are going to get on the ground. Because we already know people who work for these Sisters and know what they're like, I have no qualms or concerns at all.”
‘THEY NEED THE FUNDING’
It is very easy for Blow to identify with this Congregation.
“Being a Religious myself and seeing the way Sisters respond in terms of justice and humanitarian efforts, we often lead that effort in terms of quietly going about doing our jobs, doing our ministries, and getting it directly to the people on the ground, whether that's here, in Nicaragua, in a soup kitchen in New Jersey, or in the Ukraine,” she said.
“So, that's how we got involved. Now, initially we were also going to do a container. We considered that. But again, one of our board member works for a major international nonprofit, and the feedback that he was getting and I was getting was in general, the countries that are housing the refugees, don't necessarily want containers of supplies.
“What we were getting for feedback was that's going to take a long time to get there. They can get the supplies. What they needed was the funding.”
LONG-TERM EFFORT
Blow said the nonprofit's stance on containers could change in the future.
“We have not closed that door,” she said.
“Because if this is a long-term effort, for example like it has been in Haiti, when the timing is right, we will do a container. Puerto Rico is another classic example. We shipped several containers to Puerto Rico. We haven't closed that door, but it's certainly something that's on the back burner because it would not be an immediate fix. There would be a backlog.”
Blow said people mean well, but it is crucial to have vetted networks on both ends, receiving and distributing.
“To make sure the supplies are really going to get to the warehouses, and then out to the people,” she said.
“They have transportation. They have mobility. They have the wherewithal to do that.”
Things that can go wrong …
“Those shipments are either confiscated or they sit in a warehouse like they did for years in Haiti after the first earthquake (2010)," she said.
"The supplies never got to the people, or even the case of some of the shipments to Puerto Rico after the horrific hurricane a couple of years ago. Our case is we have somebody on the ground that handled our container at that end, and we networked with them so that we knew that when the things got there they were going to be distributed."
The bottom line for the Mission of Hope is to be a transforming power of hope.
"But to do it in a way that really vets the end result as well as making sure that we are faithful our donors as well as we are faithful to those in greatest need," Blow said.
“And being faithful to our donors and the people who have genuine compassion and want to help is we have to make sure what you are giving us is going to get where its supposed to go. That's really our history. That's our record. We stand on it, and that's why we receive such tremendous support."
VENMO ACCOUNT
The North Country hasn't advertised its Ukrainian initiative locally.
“We do word-of-mouth," Blow said.
"I have my News & Notes. Then, the word gets out and about, we're off and doing what we should be doing which is serving those in greatest need.”
The North Country Mission of Hope now has a Venmo account to receive donations.
“You just have to search North Country Mission of Hope,” Blow said.
“Because there is also a different organization in North Carolina called Mission of Hope, but that's not the one. So search, North Country Mission of Hope. And then somewhere in there, Venmo, they just say: Ukraine. Certainly checks can be sent. Again have them memo it to Ukraine. We also now have credit card ability.”
Donors can contact the North County Mission of Hope office or Blow. (See Box.)
“The vast majority of contributions that we've gotten in the last three days are either through Venmo or credit card,” she said.
