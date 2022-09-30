WILMINGTON — State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a man that fell into the Ausable River.
On Thursday at about 6:39 p.m., troopers responded to the area behind Hungry Trout Resort on Route 86 in the town of Wilmington for a report of a man that fell into the Ausable River.
A preliminary investigation determined that George M. Thevis, 68, from Atlanta, Ga., lost his balance and fell about 25 feet down into the river.
State Troopers, NYSP aviation, NYSP URT, were assisted by Essex County Sheriff’s, Wilmington and Upper Jay fire and rescue, and NYS DEC forest rangers in attempting to locate Thevis.
The investigation is ongoing.
State Troopers are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact SP at 518-563-3761.
