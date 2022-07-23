PLATTSBURGH — State Police have identified the victim of an apparent drowning on the Saranac River as Amanda R. Hilton, 39, of Plattsburgh.
Police and emergency service responders were called to the Saranac River near Brown Road in the Treadwells Mills hamlet of the Town of Plattsburgh Friday night.
The report said that an adult had fallen into the river and had not resurfaced.
State Police troopers, investigators, Underwater Recovery Team and drone operators responded, along with New York environmental conservation officers, state forest rangers, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and several local fire Department water rescue teams.
Searchers, including divers using underwater cameras and spotlights, scoured the area of the river where Hilton was reported missing Friday night and most of the day on Saturday. Her body was recovered shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to reports from the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
