New York State Police’s Underwater Recovery Team have found the body of a 68-year-old man who fell into the West Branch of the AuSable River near the Flume on Sept. 29.
George Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, Georgia was found deceased in the AuSable River on Wednesday after a nearly two-week-long search involving State Police troopers, K-9 and underwater recovery teams, forest rangers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and local law enforcement and emergency services.
State Police troopers initially responded to a call behind the Hungry Trout Resort on state Route 86 in Wilmington at around 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to Trooper Brandi Ashley, the public information officer at State Police Troop B, based in Ray Brook. Thevis was attempting to help a friend get up from the ground after falling, when he himself lost balance, slipped and fell off the edge of an embankment about 25 feet down into the river, Ashley told the Lake Placid News.
State Police said that there were no signs of foul play in Thevis’s death. Thevis was transported to the Glens Falls hospital, according to police. An autopsy is planned for a later date.
