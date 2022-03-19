A missing hiker was found deceased on Friday after a two-day-long search by state Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers and New York State Police.
Thomas A. Howard, 63, of Westport, Connecticut, was found at 10:30 a.m. in the High Peaks Wilderness area, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation Public Participation Specialist Erin Hanczyk.
Howard was reported missing on Wednesday after failing to return from a hiking trip on Mount Colden. He was last seen hiking in the High Peaks on March 11. Police said his last known location was at the Marcy Dam lean-to. State helicopters could be seen flying around the High Peaks on Thursday.
Howard’s car was located in the Adirondack Loj parking lot on Friday. Howard had made an entry in the trail registration book saying his destination was Mount Colden via the Trap Dyke. He anticipated returning on Sunday, March 13. The DEC and State Police deployed air, sled and foot operations on Wednesday. Search efforts by forest rangers, State Police investigators, DEC’s emergency management unit, and state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, along with trained rescue climbers, continued until Howard was found on Friday.
Howard was known as an experienced hiker, though some areas of the High Peaks were hit with around a foot of snow last weekend.
The DEC and State Police, in a joint statement, said Howard’s family was thankful for local efforts in locating him. The family asked for privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved one.
