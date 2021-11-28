LAKE PLACID — After 11 years as its executive chef, Jarrad Lang has announced his retirement at the helm of The View Restaurant at the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa in Lake Placid.
Lang’s successor is no stranger to the Mirror Lake Inn, as the resort welcomes Executive Chef Curtiss Hemm from the nearby Carriage House Cooking School in Peru.
KNOWN ENTITY
“On behalf of everyone at the Inn, we extend a heartfelt and sincere thanks to Executive Chef Jarrad Lang for his extraordinary service and leadership,” Ed Weibrecht, resort owner, said.
“Chef Jarrad expertly navigated the ever-changing landscape of culinary fine-dining and built upon the excellence The View was founded to provide, maintaining the coveted AAA Four Diamond rating throughout his tenure. From all of us at the Mirror Lake Inn, thank you, Jarrad. We look forward to seeing what great things come next for you.”
All endings lead to new beginnings, and as such, the Inn is honored to announce Hemm’s arrival.
He will officially assume the position of Executive Chef/Food and Beverage Director at The View Restaurant on November 29.
“It’s an honor to join the Mirror Lake Inn staff,” Hemm said.
“I look forward to celebrating the Inn, its history of the Adirondacks and their hospitality, and to continue its pursuit of excellence.
“I have a long history with the Mirror Lake Inn and I’m happy to join on this level and to take part in their service excellence, to grow their version of hospitality in the Adirondacks, and to showcase excellence across the board in The View dining room.”
CARRIAGE HOUSE COOKING SCHOOL
Hemm comes to The View as founder of the internationally acclaimed Carriage House Cooking School, where he has transformed the medium of small audience culinary teaching and food experiences.
Prior to establishing Carriage House, Hemm was Dean of Culinary Arts and Director of Online Programs at the New England Culinary Institute and formerly an instructor/program coordinator at the Paul Smith’s College of Arts and Science.
Hemm is also the author of “Garde Manger: The Cold Kitchen,” a regular contributor to North Country Public Radio Northern Home, Garden and Leisure Magazine, and founder/author of Pink Ribbon Cooking.
Chefs Hemm and Lang will work alongside the kitchen and dining room staffs to ensure a smooth transition together over the coming months.
“It has been my pleasure and honor to have been the Executive Chef of the Mirror Lake Inn for the past 11 years, truly one of the greatest places a chef could hope to work,” Lang said.
“I’m very proud of my time here and of what my team and I have accomplished over the years, and as I prepare to leave, I feel I’m turning the kitchen over to very capable hands. Curtiss is a chef I’ve known for 20 years, and he has been a friend of the Inn for just as long.
“He shares our values and our commitment to excellence, he believes in our local farmers and producers, and I believe he will carry on our strong culinary tradition. I look forward to working with him as we make this transition a seamless one for our guests and our staff.”
FROM AVERIL CONWELL TO THE VIEW
Hemm’s arrival continues the longstanding tradition of dining excellence that started as the Averil Conwell Dining Room in 1988.
The transition to The View Restaurant began under the leadership of Executive Chef Paul Sorgule in 2005, who not only rebranded the upscale restaurant as The View, but also brought it to its lofty Four Diamond status in 2007.
A year later, Sorgule departed The View and handed the baton to Lang, who has maintained the AAA Four Diamonds since 2010.
Now Lang, who announced his departure earlier this fall, will hand the reigns of The View to the incoming Hemm.
A longtime resident of upstate New York, the new chef has collaborated with the Mirror Lake Inn over a variety of special culinary weekends over many years, including their most recent joint effort in early November – Adirondack Culinary Weekend - through his Carriage House Cooking School.
Hemm’s immersion into the local region will remain evident in The View Restaurant.
He joins a team that has created the only AAA Four Diamond lodging and dining combination in the Northern Adirondacks.
“Our menus will always focus on celebrating the terroir of the Adirondacks, using produce and products from local farmers, from our streams, from our lakes and from our mountains,” Hemm said.
“I want to celebrate the natural beauty of the experience of an Adirondack vacation.”
