PLATTSBURGH — Dec. 3 will reveal a merry magical happening on Margaret Street.
The City of Plattsburgh and the Strand Center for the Arts are teaming up to present “A Miracle on Margaret Street” to ring in holiday season a newly named event that promises lots of festive fun for North Country residents.
The festivities include a Holiday Artisan Market, Merry Mugs Fundraiser, crafts for kids, The Nutcracker Ballet, music and dance performances and the 7th annual Holiday Parade and the Tree Lighting Ceremony, Holiday Artisan Market, Merry Mugs and More at the Strand.
The Strand Center for the Arts will be holding a Holiday Artisan Market in the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 20 artisans from across the North Country will be selling their wares.
Starting at 11 a.m., the MakerSpace on the second floor of the Arts Center will be open and families are welcome to make holiday ornaments using the laser engraver.
From 3 to 6 p.m., the Strand’s Merry Mugs fundraiser will be held on the Strand front lawn. Purchase a handmade mug and fill it with hot cocoa to warm yourself up while you wait for the parade to begin.
All proceeds will go to support Strand’s Clay Studio programming.
Be sure to book your tickets now to catch the performance of “The Nutcracker Ballet,” being held in The Strand Theater at 1 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.strandcenter.org/theatre-events.
PARADE THEME AND GRAND MARSHAL
This year the City of Plattsburgh is pleased to announce the 2022 Holiday Parade
Theme: “Classic Holiday Books and Toys” from “The Grinch Stole Christmas” to the classic, “A Christmas Carol.”
Favorite holiday stories and toys come to life during the parade which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Parade Grand Marshal will be announced closer to the event, so stay tuned.
The pre-parade “warm-up” show will begin at 5 p.m. and include a dance performance by Center Stage School of Dance and a performance by Stafford Middle School group, Fermata Nowhere.
The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and travel down Brinkerhoff Street making a turn onto Oak Street, to Court Street and traveling east on Margaret Street where it will finish at the intersection of Margaret and Broad Street.
The Tree Lighting will be held at the intersection of Margaret and Brinkerhoff Streets, on the lawn of the Strand Center for the Arts, immediately following the end of the parade.
In keeping with tradition, parade participants will be judged on their representation of holiday spirit and the theme.
The winner will be chosen by the Mayor of Plattsburgh, the Parade Grand Marshal and members of the Common Council.
HOW TO REGISTER
Space is limited, but floats and walking groups are encouraged to sign up until the deadline of 4 p.m. Monday November 29. Local businesses, schools and all community groups can sign up by completing the online form which can be found at https://www.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/cityeventscalendar or on the City’s Facebook page.
For more information on signing up or to volunteer, email meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov or call 518-563-7526.
Holiday Storytime with Mr. Ben Event On Saturday November 19, a special edition of The Plattsburgh Public Library’s Storytime features Mr. Ben starting at 10:30 a.m. in the Library Auditorium.
Mr. Ben will be reading a few classic holiday stories, and the Lake Placid Center for the Arts will be performing a sneak peek of the “Nutcracker Ballet.”
