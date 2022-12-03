PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh and the Strand Center for the Arts present “A Miracle on Margaret Street” today downtown.
The new event offers wintry fun for North Country residents.
The festivities include a Holiday Artisan Market, Merry Mugs Fundraiser, crafts for kids, “The Nutcracker” Ballet, the 7th Annual Holiday Parade and the Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The Strand’s Holiday Artisan Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
The market showcases area creatives producing pottery, paintings, woodwork, fiber arts, jewelry, baked goods etc.
The Lake Placid Center for the Arts presents “The Nutcracker,” a 1 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., in Plattsburgh. Tickets are $25 adult and $20 student (12 & under).
The Merry Mugs Fundraiser will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Holiday Parade and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be a 5 p.m. pre-parade performance by Fermata Nowhere and Center Stage Dance Studio.
For more information, call the Strand Box Office at 518-563-1604, ext. 105.
