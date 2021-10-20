MINERVA — The incumbent Minerva town supervisor is running for re-election and the supervisor’s clerk is running to replace him as town supervisor.
Democrat Stephen McNally faces independent challenger Danae Tucker in the Nov. 2 General Election.
The Press-Republican asked the candidates:
What are the major issues in your town, and how would you address them?
STEPHEN McNALLY
Party: Democratic, Citizens (incumbent).
Age: 60.
Education: Minerva Central School.
Occupation: General manager, American Van Service, Glens Falls.
Previous government experience: Town Council, 10 years; deputy supervisor; supervisor since 2014.
Family: Wife, Bonnie.
“Right now our biggest issue is two sections of town water line that frequently have service failures. We have been trying to get no-cost funding for a project and are hoping to receive something very soon.
“We have had great success with milfoil eradication in Minerva Lake, which will protect one of our largest assets.
“Our 911 sign program has exceeded our expectations, with over 200 people signed up.
“The current town budget for 2022 will stay under the state cap, with a small reduction from last year’s budget.
“With the new community center/senior meal site, and as our population ages, we hope we can add more programs for our senior population. Currently, we have a very good staff throughout all departments and will continue to work well moving forward together.”
DANAE TUCKER
Party: Independent (Your Choice).
Age: 47.
Education: Graduate of Johnsburg Central School, 1992.
Occupation: Clerk to the supervisor.
Government experience: Administrative assistant for Town of Minerva, 2011-2015; clerk to the supervisor for Town of Minerva 2015-present; zoning officer, Town of Johnsburg, 2010-present.
Civic Organizations: Boy Scout troop leader, 2007 to 2016; Girl Scout troop leader, 2012 to 2013; 4H Nature Club co-leader, 2014 to present; Minerva Central School Board of Education, 2015 to present, president since July 2019.
Family: Husband, Keith; five children, two who have graduated from MCS, two are current seniors and one a sophomore at MCS.
“Transparency, community engagement and a lack of services to support our growing senior population are issues we need to address.
“Open discussions at board meetings, asking for community input and listening to residents is a priority for me. Presenting proposed projects, cost, and funding sources early in the planning stages encourages community members to contribute to the discussion. Recording meetings will allow for those who can’t be there to still be informed and involved.
“We have a large senior population and few services to support them. Many seniors have expressed the need for a bus. The closing of the daycare facility at the nursing home has left a need for senior programing. I would work with neighboring communities who already have established programs to gain knowledge and share resources, while seeking funding to help offset the cost of establishing programs here in Minerva.
“We have a robust online presence, however many of our residents are not able to easily access this information. A printed monthly newsletter to complement our online presence will be a real asset.
“We all need to have a voice in our local government, and we all need to be heard."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.