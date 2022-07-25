Miner Institute research studies corn hybrids

CHAZY — With a grant from the farmer-driven Northern New York Agricultural Development Program, Miner Institute Forage Agronomist Allen Wilder conducted research analyzing how kernel processing impacts two types of corn hybrids.
Wilder notes that “farmers seeking to feed corn silage soon after ensiling may have an option with floury-type hybrids.”
The complete “Corn Silage Soluble Starch as Influenced by Kernel Processing Score and Kernel Type” project report is posted under About: Projects at https://nnyagdev.org.
HIGH-QUALITY FORAGE
Data from Wilder’s research shows that processing of the floury hybrid increased starch digestibility and the soluble starch pool of the corn silage that is a key forage source for dairy cows. The other type of corn hybrid in the research trial was a vitreous type.
“A high-quality forage that is high in starch content is only good if the starch is available to your cows,” Wilder said.
“The softness of the floury-type kernels may have allowed them to flatten without breaking apart in the processing in this trial.”
PROCESSING GUIDELINES
Because his data also showed the processing of the floury hybrid resulted in a lower-than-desired kernel processing score (KPS) of 70, this research suggests that a different processing guideline may be needed for optimal kernel processing of floury corn hybrids to create a better indicator of this starch availability for this type of hybrid.
Wilder also evaluated the impact of fermentation on starch availability in the two types of hybrids.
“Feedout of the floury hybrid, particularly in the initial stages of fermentation, may allow larger particles of starch to be fully digested in the cow rumen,” Wilder said.
His report includes data taken at different stages of the fermentation process.
The degree of processing — more aggressively or less aggressively — did not significantly affect the content of starch or sugar in the trial samples.
However, during fermentation, the heavily-processed vitreous corn hybrid showed a consistent numerical decline in starch content as compared to the moderately-processed vitreous corn.
Wilder notes, “the hypothesis that this change in starch content was due to degradation into other pools (such as soluble starch or sugar) was not supported by the study results and the fate of the lost starch remains unclear.”
GROUNDBREAKING
This research project was one of the first of its kind to utilize a soluble starch analysis developed by Cumberland Valley Analytical Services, Inc. to quantify the starch that readily moves into suspension in an aqueous environment such as cow rumen.
Specific guidelines and animal performance benchmarks for this analysis are yet to be determined.
FUTURE RESEARCH
Wilder points to opportunities for future research, saying, “the value of soluble starch analysis as an indicator of cow performance is still unproven. More data is needed to be able to develop guidelines for that fraction in addition to the kernel processing score.”
Funding for the Northern New York Agricultural Development Program is supported by the New York State Legislature through the New York State Assembly and administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.