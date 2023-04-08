CHAZY — Science is exciting and anyone can pursue and excel in it with great purpose.
That message came through loud and clear at the second-annual Science Saturday at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center at the Miner Institute last Saturday.
Hosted by the science departments at SUNY Plattsburgh and the Miner Institute, Science Saturday allowed for middle and high school students, along with their parents, to learn about the possibilities available at SUNY Plattsburgh and future career opportunities in science.
OFFERINGS FOR STUDENTS
Many professors and students from the college attended, having interactive stations for students to appreciate the fun of science. As well, Mallory Carpenter, an admissions advisor and representative from the admissions office was there to answer questions for prospective students.
“I am the liaison between the School of Arts and Sciences and the admissions office, so we try and coordinate and involve ourselves in a lot of the events that are going on throughout the campus and community,” Carpenter said.
The new Dean of Arts and Sciences at SUNY Plattsburgh, Dr. Meg Pearson, was also in attendance. She noted this event is a wonderful way to show off the Miner Institute and what it can offer for students within the science departments, especially the Center for Earth and Environmental Sciences.
“They have an applied environmental science program that is residential. Students come and live in the incredibly lovely apartments on campus here, and work throughout the year or semester on various projects,” Pearson said.
SCIENCE CAREER OPPORTUNITIES
Rachel Dutil is the public relations coordinator at the Miner Institute. She did a great deal to spread the word about this year’s Science Saturday and what this partnership is all about.
“The purpose is really to not only get students excited about science, but also for them to have a better understanding about the career opportunities within science,” she said. “It’s also a really great way for us to showcase our really strong collaboration between Miner Institute and SUNY Plattsburgh.”
She also mentioned how many students across the North Country planned on attending the event, with students registered from Saranac High School, Peru High School, Chazy Central Rural School, Chateaugay High School and more.
The Haley family from Beekmantown made Science Saturday into a family event. Luke Haley is a Beekmantown High School student in grade 11 who is interested in pursuing a career in “aerospace engineering.”
“I’m interested in looking at what prerequisite courses they have to offer for that,” he said.
SIGHTS AND STUDIES
Kerry and William Haley both said they came out so their two sons could explore what types of programs are available nowadays, and enjoyed what Science Saturday had to offer.
“It’s terrific. It’s really nice to be able to engage with local college professors… and talking with students from the campus who are happy with their program is very cool,” Kerry Haley said.
Kaelyn DeKalb is a sophomore at SUNY Plattsburgh and the secretary for the astronomy club. Due to COVID-19, the club took a hit, so she and a few other students who attended Science Saturday are hoping to revive interest in the club, which is open to all majors.
She also mentioned being able to utilize the Northcountry Planetarium and the telescope they brought for students and families to check out.
“We have access to the planetarium, so we can do viewings there… We have the telescope out today,” she said.
Patrick Korths, an environmental consultant and visiting lecturer of environmental science noted the range of options for majors and minors for students in the science department and the ability for them to choose more than one subject to explore all their resources.
“The students are well prepared as an undergraduate for whatever career they might want or to go on to graduate school,” he said.
After students and parents had the chance to talk with the professors, they held a chemistry lab for students to do some hands-on activities.
Dutil said they hope to make Science Saturday a yearly event.
