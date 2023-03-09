CHAZY — The Miner Institute invites all to the kick-off of their three-part series, EquiDay, with a talk from Danny Emerson, author and equestrian.
The talk will take place Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at the Joseph C. Burke Education and Research Center at Miner Institute, 586 Ridge Road in Chazy.
This event is free and open to the public, doors will open at 9:30 a.m., coffee and light refreshments will be available.
Emerson is an equestrian, author and owner of Tamarack Hill Farms in Strafford, VT. He won an international gold medal in eventing and a Tevis Cup buckle in endurance, was named United States Eventing Association’s Rider of the Year 1972, he was a member of the gold medal team at the Eventing World Championships in 1974.
Emerson has worked as a clinician and trainer since 2015.
Emerson published his first book in 2011, “How Good Riders Get Good” sharing stories from 23 of the world’s top riders from various equestrian disciplines and sports including dressage, reining, driving, show jumping, endurance, hunter/jumper, and eventing.
He recently released a new book “Begin and Begin Again: The Bright Optimism of Reinventing Life with Horses” which is a series of shared anecdotes.
EquiDay part two will take place Tuesday, March 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring Dr. Randy Frantz, Burlington Equine Vet Service, to discuss the importance of a pre-purchase exam.
Part three will take place Thursday, March 30 at 6 p.m. via zoom featuring Sue McDonnell, equine behavior specialist from the New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
For more information visit www.whminer.org.
