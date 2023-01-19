UPPER JAY — The Upper Jay Arts Center burns halfway through its January Jams programming held weekly in the Recovery Lounge located at 12198 9N in Upper Jay.
It’s an open mic series that we hold every Sunday in January from 2 to 6 p.m.,” Gabrielle Schutz, artistic director, said.
“All kind of musicians of all genres from the community in the region come out, and they sign up to play. A large audience also assembles.”
The event is an afternoon of music, socializing and grazing refreshments.
“It’s just a really lovely way to highlight the incredible musical talent of our community,” Schutz said.
“I’ve taken on the role of emcee this year. Scott Renderer the founder had done it in the past, and so I took it on this year. It’s been fun.”
Last weekend, 18 musicians performed for an audience of 80.
“It’s pretty incredible to see the whole space filled, and music, yeah, so it’s been really great,” Schutz said.
“Until moving here and starting this position, I obviously never been to the jams and I started hearing the lore of how special they were and what a beloved tradition they were for this organization and the larger community.”
The event has been in pandemic mothballs since 2019.
“People were just really hungry for it,” Schutz said.
“This was the first year we’ve been able to resume. I was really unsure of what to expect in terms of when this program was explained to me. I found it, you know, you mean it’s like enough people are going to o show up to play music for four hours and people are going to come and watch? It’s going to be this continuous thing? I just couldn’t imagine that many people coming for an open mic series. It was just incredible to sort of witness it the last two weekends, and I’m excited for the next two.”
Thirty percent of the musicians and audience members are first timers to January Jams.
“They have never been to an event or they have never played,” Schutz said.
“They sort of found out through their musical community, so every week there is a handful of people who have never even been in the space. and it’s just really cool to keep sort of, obviously, a lot staples of our community both as audience and artists, but to see so many new people coming through the door every week, too, is just really exciting.
The event is totally free but donations are accepted.
“It’s one piece of our programming that we’ve been able to keep free,” Schutz said.
“It’s been a difficult time throughout the pandemic for all arts organizations. It was just important to us that this particular event still remains free. People always donate. So far, it tends to cover the cost of us producing it for the food, beer and operating expenses. People have been very generous, even though we don’t ask for anything. Every week, people kind of give what they can. And, it’s wonderful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.