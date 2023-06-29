PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh has cooked up many activities for this year’s third annual Michigan Month, otherwise known as “July.”
Kicking off the month-long celebration is the biggest and most popular activity for people to relish in: the annual Michigan passport program.
“The only cost of this program is buying a Michigan, so you get some great eats,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said at a Town Hall press conference Thursday.
MICHIGAN PASSPORTS
The rules of the program are the same as past year’s: pick up a passport, enjoy a Michigan at Gus’ Red Hots, Ronnie’s Michigan Stand, Clare and Carl’s and McSweeney’s Red Hots, get the passport stamped at each location and return it to the Town Hall on Banker Road.
Passports can be obtained from the Town Hall, the North Country Chamber of Commerce or any of the participating restaurants.
The first 25 participants who return their passports will get an exclusive Michigan Month T-shirt, which was designed by SUNY Plattsburgh graduate and Michigan enthusiast Vincent Conti of Brooklyn.
After the first 25 passports come in, which usually takes about three to four days, participants will get a Michigan Month bumper sticker prize.
Any remaining T-shirts after the first 25 will also be sold at the Town Hall.
WINNING T-SHIRT DESIGN
Conti’s Michigan design was one of 30 entries that were entered into the town’s annual T-shirt design contest earlier this year, Cashman said.
“We had some folks from CV-TEC that submitted them, we had individuals at large from the region and beyond, and this T-shirt really has become some of that added fun that we’re building on the legacy of the Michigan,” he said, holding up a blue T-shirt that shows a hot dog pouring mustard on itself.
“This year’s T-shirt design, as you can see, it is a really playful version of it, and I would dare say … you mustard have one.”
The design will now be used for promotional pieces for the Michigan Month as well as any other materials throughout the rest of the year.
Conti’s design will also be added into the town’s future “Hall of Fame” art display.
“That will include all the artists in the future here at Town Hall so that their art will kind of live on for years to come,” Cashman said.
MICHIGAN MILE
Also returning in 2023 is the Michigan Mile Fun Run, in which the town will be providing Michigan recipe cards that include traditional Michigans, healthier Michigans and vegan Michigans, on July 19 in Cadyville Park at 6 p.m.
Registration will take place at the event.
A bigger, community event and celebration of the North Country cuisine, dubbed “Michigan Fest,” was also set to take place in July but was derailed earlier this year.
“One of our volunteer extraordinaire had a life circumstance that put us in a position where, really to meet what was going on in their life, we needed to recalibrate and pull back from the Michigan Fest,” Cashman said.
“It doesn’t mean that we’re not interested in doing one in the future, but we really want to make sure that when we go into that, that we really are prepared to have something that isn’t just a one-off. We want this festival to be something that becomes kind of a staple of the town and Michigan Month overall.”
MICHIGAN FEST
Cashman is hopeful the inaugural event can take place next year.
“If there is a civic organization or another group that would like to partner with the Town of Plattsburgh to co-coordinate Michigan Fest next year, or in years future, they can reach out to the supervisor’s office or the planning community development department and we can have that conversation.”
The two conditions of that partnership, whoever it may be with, is that the festival must take place in the Town of Plattsburgh and it will have to benefit the ongoing Battlefield Memorial Gateway project, he said.
SPREADING THE WORD
Through these current and potential future activities, Michigan Month is slowly becoming a favorite in the Town of Plattsburgh and beyond.
Each year, the celebration brings more attention to the region’s beloved hot dog delicacy.
“Last year, we heard from people all over the country about this,” Cashman said.
“Whether they were Plattsburgh natives, whether they went to SUNY Plattsburgh, whether they visited on a family vacation, the Michigan really connects with people’s identity to the Town of Plattsburgh and the greater region.”
Cashman also recommended participants to visit other places throughout the North Country that sell the popular cuisine.
“I think it’s important to know, while the Town of Plattsburgh is the home of the Michigan, we’re not the only place that has the Michigan. We fully understand that,” he said.
“We encourage people to taste Michigans wherever they are at, because once you are a Michigan lover, you will always be a Michigan lover.”
