PLATTSBURGH — David Betlejewski, director of development for America Studios, gave longer than an elevator pitch for stakeholders gathered at the Clinton County Historical Association on Thursday evening.
“We are a nonprofit 5013c that is designed to produce episodic series, feature films and even some educational sources on American history, especially looking at a couple of areas in early American history of which Plattsburgh features into that,” he said.
“One of the things that we’ve been working on for a while now and we are getting very close to is coming to be, and so that’s why I reached out. I happened to be in the area, and I said I can’t come this close to Plattsburgh knowing we are working on a movie about Plattsburgh and not come to Plattsburgh and say hi to people.”
America Studios grew out of Grooters Production founded by husband-and-wife team John and Judy Grooters 21 years ago in Holland, Michigan.
Their films include “Sabina – Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years,” “Sang Chul: North Korea” and “American Sailors.”
“But it was the success of that movie (Sabina) and how many awards that it won that really got John and Judy fired up about doing something new and doing something even more ambitious than a single film and that was to create a universe, a cinematic universe of American history and really look at some of the important stories early on in our founding that really made us what we are as a country,” Betlejewski said.
“And to really look at some of those things and not just talk about doing a film or an episodic series or a documentary but create a world. and to do that, that’s where America Studios came because they wanted to have a nonprofit that would be able to do that and be able to forward that mission on and have a board of directors that could direct and provide guidance and do those kind of things.”
With a focus on America history, America Studios sought to figure out the best ways to showcase the inspiration, courage and sacrifices that forged the United States.
Eras of focus are Independence and 1812.
Grooters just completed the screenplay for
“Nine Days A Soldier” based on Dr. Joy Demarse’s novel of the same title.
“She gave us the inspiration for that screenplay and where it all comes from,” Betlejewski said.
“I think everybody here knows that story. It’s about the young school boys that enlisted in Aiken’s (Volunteers) keeping America from reverting to a British colony. That’s what would have happened if the battle had been lost. It was finished this fall.”
Betlejewski showed a concept scene for the movie.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that what you see here is going to end up in the movie,” he said.
“But this is something we use to pitch to people that we hope will give us money for the movie to show them what’s going on.”
The project is in the pre-production phase.
“It’s the things like writing the script, finding out who’s going to be on the crew, where it’s going to be shot, how it’s going to be shot, and budget, and all of of those kinds of things go to pre-production” Betlejewski said.
“Then, you get into the actual filming of the movie and production. That’s the actual filming and the voice over. and finally, it’s post-production. That’s where the editing happens.”
America Studios has a staff of about 16 people with a full-time editor, sound designer, graphic artist, web design, marketing, development, etc.
“Now when the actual movie goes to get shot, we’ll balloon up to 100 people on the crew,” Betlejewski said.
“You’re going to need the camera operators and the actual actors themselves and all those folks. That just happens for that window of time.”
His reason for coming to Plattsburgh was to raise awareness at the Battle of Plattsburgh ground zero.
“America Studios wants to spread awareness of what we’re doing from coast to coast,” he said.
“We’re being very ambitious about this. Who here has seen Iron Man and Marvel Universe and all of that stuff? It’s coast to coast. It’s worldwide. We would like to have that same sort of ambition.”
Betlejewski asked attendees to spread the word to increase the project’s network and locate funding.
“John is fond of saying, I can shoot a movie for a $100, but I can shoot a much better movie with $10 million,” he said.
America Studios want to return in the spring and present to a larger audience.
“So the larger community here knows what’s happening and sees a way to want to get involved,” Betlejewski said.
“Yes if we start to film (possibly fall 2023), and we’re filming in Plattsburgh, will we need extras? Could it be your neighbor? Sure, why not. We’ve done it before. So, you may have people that are interested in that, too.
“Most practically, most immediately, I would like to get some help developing a larger network here in Plattsburgh and get some folks to come out. If it’s a couple of thousand people, we will have John come out. The more support we have, the better the production is, the more people that will see it, the better it is for everyone.”
America Studios didn’t want to do a whole film on the Battle of Plattsburgh and not tell anybody in Plattsburgh about it.
“That would not be good,” Betlejewski said.
“We’re hoping that people will get behind it and think it’s a good thing.
