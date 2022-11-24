PLATTSBURGH — Wednesday morning, Chef Matt Hammons sliced fresh-baked apple pies and placed individual portions in plastic containers inside MHAB’s kitchen.
‘FIRST THANKSGIVING’
Later in the day, pumpkin pies were on his to-do list for today’s 4th Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal at the MHAB Life Skills Campus, 14 Dormitory Dr. (New Base) in Plattsburgh.
“I have been working here since May,” Hammons, MHAB Fresh/Conference Center manager, said.
“So, this is my first Thanksgiving here at MHAB.”
The secret to his apple pie is the crumb topping.
“I’m pretty protective of my recipes,” he said.
“The crumb topping, I won’t give you the amounts, but I will tell you what it is made of: butter, brown sugar, rolled oats and flour.”
Hammons has cooked his entire life and got his start with his mother, Ramona Hammons, in Saranac.
“I spent my childhood helping her,” he said.
“I have lots of fond memories of that. Once I was of working age, it was an easy transition for me. I’ve worked other places, but I always find my way back to the kitchen.”
THE WORKS
For today’s traditional meal, Hammons promises the works: turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, carrots, broccoli, cranberry sauce, gravy, apple pie and pumpkin pie.
“Anybody in the community is welcome,” Denis King, director of Recovery Support Services for Champlain Valley Family Center.
“We are doing deliveries. We’re doing takeout pick-up, and we’re doing a sit-down at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.”
By Tuesday’s deadline, the center received requests for 425 deliveries.
“We have about 150 sit-down and pick-up, so we are hoping for 600 people,” King said.
“We had it advertised. Some people did call, and some people didn’t, but it’s not required. If anybody sees it in the paper on Thursday, they are more than welcome to come down. Pick-up is from 11 a.m. to and 3 p.m.”
STEADY GROWTH
Four years ago, 87 people attended the event.
“Then, we had 182,” he said.
“Then, we went up to 320 last year. Right now, we’re shooting for a little bit over 600. So, it’s definitely growing very fast.”
King held a fundraiser for the event at the end of October.
“We raised $2,100,” he said.
“This is the first year that we’ve had some corporate companies that donated: The Sunrise Rotary Club, Community Connections of Franklin County, Champlain Toxicology. Those are our three big donations this year. The rest were just people donating $20, $10, whatever they could.”
King is in recovery himself.
“I haven’t had a drink or drug since May 7, 2011,” he said.
“I know what it’s like to be alone for the holidays and not have anybody to share it with. It think that as a community we should all come together and support each other through these hard times, especially in the last three years with COVID.”
