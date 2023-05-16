PLATTSBURGH — For those struggling in recovery, life can get better.
That was the general message shared to those who attended last Friday’s second annual Family Resource Day and Opioid Overdose Prevention event at the MHAB Life Skills Campus in Plattsburgh.
“I hope to achieve, for people who are in recovery, to come out of the darkness and shed light on how good they’re doing and that life can get better,” Denis King, director of peer engagement & recovery services at Champlain Valley Family Center, said.
“Because, unfortunately, the statistics are against you. We have more fatalities than we have successes, and it can get discouraging.”
‘TO SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES’
While aimed at assisting those in recovery and those currently struggling with substance abuse learn about valuable recovery resources available to them in the community, everyone was encouraged and welcomed to attend the event and get informed about the many ways they can help in the ongoing opioid crisis.
For example, at different times during the day, a free Narcan training, a presentation on the science of addiction and recovery and a presentation on mental health by CVPH were available to anyone who was interested.
King said all of these offerings were important to the effectiveness of the event.
“Narcan is vital to save people’s lives. So we definitely knew we wanted to do something like that,” he said.
“And I really believe that, you know, mental health and addiction are so correlated that we need to take care of both of them. I know I did, as an alcoholic addict, that I had to take care of my mental health as well as my addiction.”
GETTING A JOB
King added that they also wanted to have a heavy focus on employment opportunities at this year’s Family Resource Day.
“That’s why Mold-Rite is here, because they hire people in recovery,” he said.
“I think that a lot of times when we get in recovery, we’re afraid to go apply for a job, because we have such a bad past. and it’s a great incentive for companies to hire people in recovery as they get a tax break, which is something not everybody knows. and it’s a good thing for people to see that they can be hired and get a job.”
Multiple Clinton, Essex and Franklin County organizations were present to not only share many of these addiction recovery resources with those who were interested but also help end the stigma surrounding mental health and addiction.
Some of the 26 agencies in attendance included Alliance for Positive Health, Adirondack Health Institute, Clinton County Mental Health and Addiction Services, Champlain Toxicology, NYSEG, St. Joseph’s Community Center, CVPH, Mold-Rite (MRP Solutions), Behavioral Health Services North and the New York State Police.
“Clinton County is very fortunate to have all the resources we have and we’re very fortunate that we work well with Essex County and Franklin County,” King said.
“We’re all here with one common purpose and the common purpose is to make the North Country better.”
EMERGENCY BOXES
Sabrina Herlick, director of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Implementation Grant at the Adirondack Health Institute, said her agency, which is based out of Glens Falls, works on addiction prevention, treatment and recovery.
“We do different initiatives. We have the Deterra packs here, we have our fentanyl test strips. We do a lot of resource guides. So we have a resource guide for all seven of our counties,” she said.
“We also just started our Avoid Overdose Narcan Emergency Box Program, which you can find on our website. But we put out 138 of these (boxes) in five of our counties. and then we partnered with another organization who did another 60 in three other counties. It’s basically for an emergency overdose.”
She said if people walked away from her table knowing one thing that day it would be where to access Narcan in their community.
“If you know of someone who’s struggling with a substance use disorder, it’s the best thing that you can do,” she said.
Looking ahead to next year’s event, King added that he hopes even more organizations will get on board.
“I hope that maybe ... we could have it outside on the lawn (next year) if there’s too many people.”
