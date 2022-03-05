PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce honored Casella Waste Systems Market Area Manager Bill Meyers for his time as the 2021 chair during the 110th Annual Business Awards Dinner Friday night.
“Bill Meyers was my 29th chair since starting at the chamber in 1992,” Chamber President Garry Douglas said in a statement. “All of my chairs have been great to work with, but Bill ended up serving during the challenges and uncertainties of 2021 with the pandemic, border restrictions and financial unknowns.
“His calm and steady approach, and his confidence in the ability of our team to come through it all, was indispensable to our success, turning 2021 into a year we can all be proud of at our chamber. I can’t thank Bill enough.”
‘QUICK ON OUR FEET’
Meyers told the Press-Republican it was both humbling and exciting to serve as chair, following several years on the Board of Directors and three on the executive committee.
To the chamber’s credit, he said, 2021 certainly wasn’t business as usual.
“We had to be quick on our feet whether it was virtual events, masks, no masks, the different communications we had to stay on top of whether it was for small and large business, government affairs.
“The exciting part is we’re finally, I hope, coming out of it.”
GREW MEMBERSHIP
From the beginning of the pandemic, the chamber, led by Douglas, aimed to leave no business behind and not let the pandemic be a defining circumstance, Meyers said.
“From what I read and witnessed, so many chambers either had to close their doors or drastically reduce their messaging and what they were doing, especially during the main portions of the pandemic,” he said.
“This chamber, we actually grew our membership. We gained over 120 new members in 2021, which was remarkable I thought, very much in stark contrast to most chambers across the state and country.”
HERCULEAN EFFORT
Meyers said he has no doubt his successor as chair, Shannon Rulfs-Wilkins of Rulfs Orchard, will do an amazing job, adding she has already found her footing.
“As far as advice, certainly stay on task, have a lot of fun and be a sponge,” he continued. “You learn so much being part of the chamber board.
“Everyone goes in thinking, ‘Yeah I know a little bit,’ but they come out of it saying, ‘Wow, I had no idea the depths and different layers of what they tackle day in and day out,’ whether that’s economic development, government affairs, education, international business, small business.
“You would think there’s like hundreds of people working at the chamber of commerce, but if you boil it down, it’s 12 people making a herculean effort.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.