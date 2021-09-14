PLATTSBURGH — Talk of a paid parking system to monitor downtown Plattsburgh City spaces resurfaced last week.
IPS Group, the provider selected to implement such a system should city councilors choose to do so, presented its product at a recent committee meeting.
"This is a system that is ready to go as soon as the council is comfortable allocating the money for it," Community Development Director Matthew Miller said. "We have ongoing discussions between my office, the Mayor's Office, the Department of Public Works, the (Department of) Finance and the Police Department about some of the logistical questions about who is collecting the money, who's performing maintenance and all of that.
"So the system is ready to go, it's just at the council's discretion when to pull the trigger."
PARKING HISTORY
It was 2019 when the Plattsburgh Parking Advisory Committee recommended the Lake City implement a paid-parking system in its downtown district.
The committee was somewhat an offshoot of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).
Once the Durkee Street parking lot, a 3.4-acre block of free public parking, was chosen to house a mixed-use development project, inevitably cutting back on its available parking, several community members expressed concern for the future of downtown parking.
The council later formed the Parking Advisory Committee, a mix of community stakeholders and city staff, which for months dove into Plattsburgh City parking woes and ultimately recommended replacement parking options, on-street parking time limits, replacement winter storm parking and a paid parking system.
DOWNTOWN KIOSKS
Mark Berling of IPS Group presented the paid parking system to the City Common Council's Infrastructure Committee last week, bringing one of the 60-inch high pay kiosks into the Council Chambers of City Hall.
"This is solid, stainless steel," he said. "So, up here, where you have the snow and the ice and the sand and the salt trucks hitting the bottom of that. . . these are not going to rust."
The kiosks, which are the same as those found in Burlington, Vt., would run via a cloud-based system, be solar charged and would accept cash or credit card, including chip readers and contactless NFC (near-field communication) options, like tap, Berling said.
Customers could also set up an online account, registering up to two credit cards and five license plates, to pay for their space that way, too.
PARKING SYSTEM
Kiosks in downtown Plattsburgh City would likely monitor the city's off-street lots.
To do so, the city anticipates needing 14 pay stations.
The cost for those, plus installation fees, marketing and training, is just under $150,000 plus around $55 per kiosk per month for the operation system.
The city's parking enforcement officer would be expected to continue to monitor downtown's two-hour, on-street spaces, as well as the lots' paid parking ones to keep the whole system running smoothly, Miller said.
The Community Development director, noting that such a system only works with proper enforcement, suggested the city set aside funds for a parking enforcement assistant position to help when the time comes.
'PAY FOR ITSELF'
Though fees have yet to be determined, city officials have said, and Miller reiterated the sentiment at last week's meeting, that a paid parking system downtown would charge only enough to sustain itself and the downtown lots.
They have said any additional revenue be used for downtown beautification.
"A well-run parking program can be the third largest revenue generator in a municipality," Berling said. "So that's between the parking revenue and the enforcement revenue. You're a long ways from that, but certainly you can expect that these will pay for themselves, pay for the additional enforcement person and provide. . . your turnover that you want."
"I would be interested in having this system do just that," City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2) replied. "Pay for itself, pay for the monthly fees that we pay, as well as pay for the lining, striping and resurfacing when the times comes.
"I would hope we could do all of that with this."
IMPLEMENTATION
A resolution to adopt this paid parking system through IPS Group has yet to appear on a Common Council agenda.
"One of the biggest benefits in my mind is, there is a tremendous amount of administrative burden that comes with any type of managed parking system, so to have a company that has every single aspect of that incorporated under their umbrella — whether it be data management, whether it be collections, whether it be enforcement — IPS has that so it significantly limits the amount of staff time the city has to dedicate towards administering the system," Miller told councilors last week.
"It has always been our intention not to charge any more for parking than is necessary to effectively administer the system and, going with IPS, those administration costs are kept to a bare minimum."
