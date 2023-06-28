ELIZABETHTOWN — Tuesday’s Primary Election in Essex County saw Chelsea M. Merrihew defeat Stephanie DeZalia, 951 to 494, in a countywide Republican race for county clerk.
The win gives Merrihew, the deputy county clerk, the Republican Party line for the Nov. 7 General Election ballot, although DeZalia will still be on the ballot as an independent candidate.
Merrihew will also be on the Conservative Party line in November.
“I am very pleased with last night’s results and honored to be chosen by the Republicans of Essex County as their candidate for County Clerk,” Merrihew said by email Wednesday.
“It validates not only my hard work over the last few months, but also my 15-year career serving the people of Essex County. I am grateful to everyone who has helped and supported me; this win is as much theirs as mine.”
DeZalia, who is the North Hudson town supervisor, said she’ll continue to campaign for the November General Election.
“Thank you to all my supporters that took the time to vote in yesterday’s Republican Primary Election,” DeZalia said by email Wednesday.
“I truly appreciate your vote and I ask for your continued support in November. There is more work to be done. You can find me on the New Vision Party line in November.”
OTHER ESSEX COUNTY RACES
That was the sole countywide contest.
In the North Hudson town supervisor Republican primary to replace DeZalia, Chris Clark won with 53 votes, over Cassandra D’Agostino with 37 votes.
In the North Hudson Town Council Republican primary for two open seats, Kevin Duntley had 49 votes, John King had 46 and Brian Caza got 45 votes.
In the North Hudson Superintendent of Highways Republican primary, Eric Caza got 51 votes to win against Franklin Shaw with 34 votes.
In the Town of Elizabethtown supervisor race, longtime Supervisor Noel Merrihew III got 100 votes to defeat Cathy Reusser-Bradley, a member of the Town Council, who had 74, in the Republican primary.
In the Elizabethtown Public Works superintendent Republican primary, Jack Pulsifer had 122 votes to beat Michael Drew with 48.
In the only Democratic Party primary in the county, Jen Williams defeated Brian LaRose, 79 to 18 votes, in the race for a seat on Town of Westport Town Council.
The Conservative Party primary for two delegates to the 4th Judicial District Convention 114th Assembly District saw William McGahey get 20 votes with Carol Birkholz getting 18 votes and Joseph Salisbury 1 vote.
In the Conservative Party primary for two alternate delegates to the 4th Judicial District Convention 114th Assembly District, Austin Martin received 18 votes. Steven Edwards got 17 votes, and Paul Veitch got 3 votes.
All vote tallies are unofficial until the Essex County Board of Elections holds its official recanvass.
CLINTON COUNTY
In Clinton County’s sole primary election Tuesday, a Democratic Primary for the Ward 2 City of Plattsburgh Council seat, unofficial results showing Jacob Avery defeating Damion Gilbert 79-57, did not change Wednesday afternoon.
Though Clinton County Board of Elections Deputy Democratic Commissioner, Brandi Lloyd, said there was one affidavit ballot left to be counted and nine absentee ballots waiting to be returned toward the tally of votes.
“None were returned today,” she said Wednesday.
Additionally, before the affidavit vote can be counted, Lloyd clarified that there is a holding period they must go through first, which takes some time.
“We have to wait, because even though it’s just a local race, there’s some cross referencing and rules to follow with the state,” she said.
The 10 potential votes however, would not have an impact on the outcome of the race, which showed Avery winning by a 22-vote margin.
Though Gilbert may find a way to run in November’s General Election for the seat.
Following Tuesday night’s results showing his defeat on the Democratic Party line, Gilbert had told the Press-Republican that he would explore ways to get on the ballot as an Independent candidate or as a potential write-in candidate.
But, Lloyd said Gilbert had missed the deadline to get on the ballot as an Independent.
“The timeframe for that has come and gone ... the timeframe for that started April 18 to start collecting signatures, and if you wanted to submit your petitions for that independent line, and to create your own party name, the time to file those was May 23rd through the 30th,” she said.
“So it’s impossible for him to get on the ballot. A write-in campaign would be the only option.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.