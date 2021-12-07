TUPPER LAKE — Mercy Living Center has exited a coronavirus outbreak nearly a month after the virus was discovered in the Adirondack Health-run nursing home.
Since the initial positive tests came back in November, four subsequent rounds of testing have found no new COVID-19 cases.
Adirondack Health spokesman Matt Scollin said 16 of Mercy’s 51 residents and eight of its 100-or-so staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak.
COMFORTABLE AS POSSIBLE
Mercy exited its “outbreak status” on Sunday, and Scollin said staff are trying to get things back to as normal as possible during a pandemic.
“The things that we can safely do to make our residents feel as comfortable and at home as possible, we’re going to resume doing,” Scollin said.
He said residents can participate in group activities and dine together if they feel comfortable. The staff who were on leave after testing positive have all gotten their required negative tests and are back at work, he said.
ONE RESIDENT STILL HOSPITALIZED
One Mercy resident is still hospitalized at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, Scollin said. At one point, two residents were hospitalized there and one was in the intensive care unit.
Other residents have seen their symptoms resolve and their health improve, Scollin said. Ten of the positive residents were given monoclonal antibody treatments. There have been no deaths as a result of the nursing home outbreak.
Of the 16 COVID-positive residents, Scollin said 14 were vaccinated and two were not. He said all eight staff were vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.