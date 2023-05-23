PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Kiwanis Breakfast Club and Upstone Materials have announced that Mega Trucks have been added to this year’s Dozerfest lineup to make it bigger than ever.
The Wanted Truck, operated by Kevin Bigelow, will be there as well as the Hired Gun operated by Elijah, Hellboy operated by Tyler and Airborne operated by Joe Bishop.
After a three-year hiatus, kids and families are invited for a day of fun, filled with bulldozers, heavy machinery, monster trucks and much more at Airborne Speedway on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.
Community groups will also participate in the event. Admission will be $5 per person and the first 500 kids will receive a free hard hat and free popcorn passes to Cumberland 12.
Della Motor Sports, Brunell and Sons, and Warren Tire are Titanium sponsors, Northline Utilities Charlebois, Inc., Palmer Veterinary Clinic and Hey I’m Kim are Granite sponsors.
Fuller Excavating, Goss Chevrolet, and Roberts Sports are Nickel sponsors.
Riley Ford, Branon Construction, Dragoon’s Farm Equipment, Laware Construction, Moore and Be Cool Heating & Air Conditioning are Marble sponsors.
And Brennan Buick, Chazy Orchards and AES Northeast are Steel sponsors.
In addition to the sponsors, the Clinton Country Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, South Plattsburgh Fire Department and more will also be participating this year and Tammy’s Lunch Box, the Food Dudes, Bunz on the Run and Lomeli’s food trucks will also be available.
The Facebook event page will be updated with all participants and sponsors closer to the date: https://www.facebook.com/events/930357284714269.
If interested in sponsoring this event, it is not too late, please reach out to Connie Mandeville, President of the Kiwanis Breakfast Club at kiwanisbreakfastplattsburgh@gmail.com or through their Facebook Page.
This is a very popular event that has welcomed hundreds of guests in years past and is the major fundraiser for the Plattsburgh Kiwanis Breakfast Club.
The Club has proudly supported important community initiatives such as the JCEO Backpack Program, Journey Into Reading, the Clinton Essex Franklin Library System, the Ted K. Center, The Foundation of CVPH and so many more because of the money raised at this event.
In previous years, DozerFest has raised over $20,000 for the North Country community.
