PLATTSBURGH — With the Mega Millions lottery jackpot topping $1 billion, area stores have been seeing quite an uptick in sales in recent days.
“100% for sure,” Kevin Besaw, assistant manager of Maplefields on Cornelia Street in Plattsburgh, said when asked if sales of the tickets had been picking up.
“We get all the locals who want to play, and the Canadians who come down now that they can.”
Besaw said the amount of tickets they have been selling is, “an insurmountable number.”
“If I had to guess I would say probably 10 times more than we have in the past.”
Eli Joseph of Lucky’s Mini Mart in Morrisonville said business for Mega Millions tickets has been steady.
“Everybody wants them when it gets this high,” he said.
Kevin Allen was one of his customers on Tuesday.
Allen said he normally gets $10 worth of tickets, but for the billion-dollar drawing, he got $20 worth.
“I get them here because he’s lucky,” Allen, 73, said referring to Joseph.
“I’d be happy with just one million dollars.”
‘SHOULD BE TAX FREE’
The top prize was at $1.1 billion with a cash value of $550.2 million.
The drawing was slated for 11 p.m. Tuesday night.
Steve Carpenter, owner of Liquor and Wine Warehouse in Plattsburgh, said locals and Canadians have been coming in steadily to buy tickets.
Carpenter is happy to make the sales, but he has a theory that would make the lottery system better.
“Instead of having one person win a billion dollars, they should split it up when it gets that high and have 333 $3 million winners, and it should be tax free,” he said.
“Then they would have a lot more people spending money and it would multiply and really help the economy.”
Besaw also saw a lot of Canadians buying tickets.
“Actually the last few days have been pretty busy, sales-wise,”
“Both in general with the business, but also for tickets specifically. It seems the Canadians come and buy for the big prizes. They’ll get $60 tickets for 5 or 6 plays, but the locals from around here just come in for the $2 tickets to play.”
