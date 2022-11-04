PLATTSBURGH — Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, will be leasing the 60,000-square-foot TDC building currently under construction on Tom Miller Road.
With 27 years in TDC’s industrial parks, Medisca is TDC’s longest-tenured tenant.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the continued investment by Medisca in the greater Plattsburgh community,” TDC President and CEO David Champagne said.
“They will be an excellent addition to Banker Road Industrial Park.”
RETENTION AND GROWTH
This is the third 60,000 square-foot building TDC has constructed since 2018, showcasing their commitment to economic development in the region.
All of these buildings, which were planned to be speculative construction, had leases finalized before the buildings were completed, this recent project being the quickest building commitment obtained.
“The level of interest in this space exceeded our expectations, and we are thrilled that the building will be part of the retention and growth of a long-standing company in the region,” TDC director of business and workforce development, Danielle King, said.
LONG PARTNERSHIP
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said there are two great stories surrounding Medisca.
“One is the growth of Medisca in the U.S. market and its confidence in Plattsburgh as the place to continue that growth. The other is the long-standing commitment by TDC to steadily construct new industrial space that is then ready to accommodate the expanding needs of such companies,” Douglas said.
“Across the area, many of our established manufacturers are foreseeing growth over the next few years, from transportation equipment to pharmaceuticals, construction materials, packaging and other great sectors we host. The Chamber, TDC and our partners, especially in workforce development, will continue to work with our companies to secure and support growth opportunities.”
Douglas said the region is grateful for Medisca’s continued confidence in the area and to TDC for their “forward-looking investments.”
CORNERSTONE OF MISSION
Chair of the TDC board of directors, Allen Racine, said Medisca is a great example of continuous commitment to the area.
“Their recent commitment to TDC’s newest building project is a great example of success in retaining jobs and helping companies to expand — the cornerstone of TDC’s mission,” Racine said.
Medisca founder and president Antonio Dos Santos reinforced that the organization’s plans in Plattsburgh are for the long term.
“We’ve enjoyed our partnership with TDC over the past three decades, which is close to our Montreal head office but provides a gateway into the U.S.,” Dos Santos said.
“The new facility will expand our capacity and allow us to respond to customer needs for at least the next decade. The modernization of our work flows and processes will make this new facility an attractive place to work and we are happy to remain a key employer of choice in the region.”
TOWN OF PLATTSBURGH TIES
The new Medisca facility will be a stone’s throw from the Town of Plattsburgh Town Hall.
“We have said time and time again the Town of Plattsburgh is globally significant and regionally exceptional,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“Part of what make us so are the investments TDC is making to expand a premier industrial park. To the growth of global companies like Medisca, Plattsburgh is a great place to do business and we are proud to have businesses like TDC and Medisca call us home.”
This will be the 19th building for TDC NNY within both industrial parks, and the project should be completed in the spring of 2023.
The project was made possible by Glens Falls National Bank, Luck Builders, Robert M. Sutherland, P.C. and the County of Clinton IDA.
For more information on TDC’s premier industrial properties, visit www.tdcnny.com.
