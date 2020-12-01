ELIZABETHTOWN — Before it slips by, the Medicare open enrollment period ends Monday, Dec. 7.
Medicare health and prescription drug plans can make changes each year to costs, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks, per a New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) press release.
“Typically outside of the COVID Pandemic that we are dealing with, we would see typically anywhere between 15 to 20 clients in person each day walking through our office door to receive unbiased health insurance counseling in regards to the various Medicare plans that are offered in our county this year,” Krissy Leerkes, director of the Essex County Office for the Aging, said.
“This year to ensure the safety of not only our clients but also our staff and the other employees in the building, we are providing a majority of the health insurance counseling to older adults and their caregivers over the phone, through the mail, via email.”
The agency has provided in-person assistance to individuals that needed a little bit more assistance.
“They may just had a harder time over the phone and through the email or again through the postal mail,” Leerkes said.
“So, we have made face-to-face visits following all the safety COVID protocols.”
CHANGING TIMES
Directly or indirectly, the Essex County Office for the Aging, serves hundreds and hundred of individuals.
“These individuals could be the clients themselves, caregivers or professionals that are reaching out for those that they are serving as well,” she said.
"Regardless of everything that everybody is dealing with whether it's this year, last year or next year; we are strongly encouraging all Medicare beneficiaries to always review their coverage for the following year during Open Enrollment, which is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.”
During the open enrollment period, people with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs. Plan changes take effect January 1, 2021.
“People’s health and financial status can change over the course of a year—particularly this year, due to COVID-19,” Greg Olsen, NYSOFA acting director, said.
“Plans also can change what they will cover as well as adjust the cost to the beneficiary. It’s important for older adults to review their current plans before the end of the open enrollment period to ensure they are getting a plan that is a good value and meets their health care and prescription drug coverage needs. Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) counselors at each local office for the aging can provide older New Yorkers with the information needed to make an informed choice about a plan that is best for them.”
“This is a time that we want Medicare beneficiaries to look at that coverage because we know that health plans change whether it's the premiums, whether it's the deductibles, the co-pay structure, in network versus out-of-network providers,” Leerkes said.
“There are a whole wide variety of various things that could change with individuals' health insurance that we don't want them to go unnoticed.”
POLICY CHANGES
Per the release, staying healthy is more critical than ever, particularly for older adults, who remain at greater risk for COVID-19 and other illnesses, such as the flu.
Older individuals who have had Medicare Part B (medical insurance) for longer than 12 months are eligible for a yearly wellness visit at low or no cost to develop or update a personalized plan based on their current health and risk factors.
“We want all these individuals to research their plans, so that way when the next year comes around that they don't have any surprises,” Leerkes said.
“That they can ensure that their medications are covered, their doctors are in network, that their premium has not increased drastically that they maybe cannot potentially be able to afford it."
RESEARCH IS KEY
Seniors should treat their Medicare number as they do their social security number and credit card information and never give their personal information to anyone arriving at their home uninvited or making unsolicited phone calls selling Medicare-related products or services.
“So we always encourage everybody to do this research during Open Enrollment,” Leerkes said.
“Many older adults do the research on their own through the mymedicare.gov website. If they are not able to navigate that, they can call us. We can walk them through that, kind of go screen by screen and show that what they should be looking for, answer any questions on whatever they've already looked at.
"The biggest take back we would always put out there is always look at your coverage even if you are 100 percent happy with your plan, you don't know if your plan has made any of those changes. So when in doubt, just check it out.”
MEDICARE RESOURCES
Several resources are available to help Medicare beneficiaries and their families review and compare their current health and prescription plan coverage with new plan offerings:
Medicare.gov has comprehensive information for people interested in signing up or changing their plans. The Medicare Plan Finder tool provides a personalized comparison of plan choices.
Medicare recipients who have limited incomes and resources may qualify for extra help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs. Older adults may apply online or call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY users should call 1-800-325-0778 to find out more.)
1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) offers around-the-clock assistance for those who want to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048. Multilingual counseling is available.
The Medicare & You handbook includes a summary of Medicare benefits, rights, and protections; lists of available health and drug plans; and answers to frequently asked questions about Medicare.
One-on-one counseling assistance is available from HIICAP counselors at each local office for the aging or through the HIICAP toll free line: 1-800-701-0501.
SCAM ALERT
If someone calls and asks for a recipient’s Medicare number or other personal information, hang up and call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Beneficiaries who believe they are a victim of fraud or identity theft should contact Medicare. More information is available at Help Fight Medicare Fraud.
COVID RESOURCES
With the holiday season underway, understanding the risks and impact of the COVID-19 virus is critical for all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their loved ones.
New Yorkers can take the CV19 CheckUp, a free, anonymous, personalized online tool that evaluates an individual’s risks associated with COVID-19 based on their life situation and behaviors and provides recommendations and resources to reduce those risks. Developed by BellAge, Inc., the CV19CheckUp tool helps people be safer, healthier, and ensure their individual needs are met during the pandemic. Find the tool at tinyurl.com/y6ysc7q8.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Stay connected—download the NYSOFA mobile app for iOS or Android; visit the NYSOFA Facebook page; follow @NYSAGING on Twitter and NYSAging on Instagram; or visit aging.ny.gov.
