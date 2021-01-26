PLATTSBURGH — A COVID-19 outbreak at Meadowbrook Healthcare has infected a total of 66 residents, eight of whom died after testing positive.
The Plattsburgh facility had gone close to 300 days without a resident contracting the coronavirus until Dec. 29, when a person living in the 2-East neighborhood was identified as positive while a patient at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
MINIMIZED SUFFERING
Meadowbrook administrative and medical leadership are hopeful that, due to ongoing vaccinations and infection control measures in place prior to the outbreak, as well as access to an antibody infusion treatment, the potential death toll from the cluster can ultimately be curtailed.
“If you look at the past 90 days, Upstate New York really got hit hard, specifically nursing homes, compared to the spring when Downstate communities and nursing homes got hit hard,” Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards told The Press-Republican Tuesday.
“Fortunately, with the timing of the outbreak that began here on Dec. 29, we were already seven days into our vaccine (program) ... and on top of that, we already had approval for the infusion therapy. The combination of those interventions really have minimized the pain and suffering (other nursing homes) have experienced.”
MIRRORING COMMUNITY
In an update to Meadowbrook families sent last week, Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes wrote that an average of 25 percent of nursing home residents who contract the virus die within the first two weeks of an outbreak.
“When COVID hit here and we found our first resident test positive, trends would indicate that we could lose up to 50 residents to this virus,” she noted.
Richards said even one death is sad, and gave condolences to family members who have lost loved ones. He said nursing home residents are the frailest of the frailest, and have comorbidities.
“We had only one resident who died unexpectedly as a result of COVID-19, which is remarkable considering the tragedy that took place around the country with those residents who had not been vaccinated and/or didn’t have access to the infusion therapy.”
He said that the status of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook seems to be mirroring that of the greater community, “where it seems the positivity rate is declining.”
43 CURRENT POSITIVES
As of Tuesday, 43 COVID-positive residents remained in-house, nine had recovered and six had been discharged to the community.
Meadowbrook Associate Medical Director Dr. Kevin McCullum said there were four separate portions of Meadowbrook housing special quarantine units.
Medical Director Dr. David Anderson estimated that around 25 staff members had tested positive during the outbreak. Of those, he said more than half did not get vaccinated. The facility held its first clinics through Walgreens Dec. 22.
According to Richards, about 90 percent of residents and 65 percent of employees received their first doses of the vaccine, and that about 10 percent fewer in each group got their second doses, since those who test positive are advised to wait.
ANTIBODY THERAPY
If there is a silver lining to the outbreak, McCullum said, it is that at its outset, the facility had access to the monoclonal antibody therapy called bamlanivimab.
Manufactured by Eli Lilly and Company, bamlanivimab received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in November for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in patients 12 years of age and older.
The treatment’s deployment at Meadowbrook was facilitated by Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist at CVPH. McCullum added that the hospital’s pharmacy team has supplied both materials and staff to help with the infusions.
“It’s an artificially-manufactured protein chemical that attaches to the virus and prevents it from being able to enter the cell of the infected person,” he explained.
PREVENTED HOSPITALIZATION
McCullum said that, of the 41 residents who received the therapy, one died — Richards said that person had many comorbidities — and, of the 40 others, most were in later stages of recovery.
Anderson added that the treatment has helped keep hospitalization of residents due to COVID-19 at next to nothing.
“It’s good for the hospital, but also good for the community to have the hospital not be overwhelmed by COVID cases,” he said.
Richards credited the collaboration with CVPH and Meadowbrook’s own medical team and model — the facility employs its own physicians — for allowing the nursing home to avoid the death count others have experienced.
“Looking at the total and looking at where we are now,” Anderson added, “we truly believe that, with the combination of the vaccine, the monoclonal antibody treatment and our own attention to hygiene and masking and handwashing, we have limited the spread of what it could have been.”
PREPARATION
While there was always gratitude for the times when Meadowbrook had no resident cases, Anderson said, it was never thought that the facility would remain unscathed.
“Especially during the winter months, especially as we saw local cases rise in the community,” he continued.
“We are very thankful we got even one (vaccine) dose in one week before the first case, and we think that has made a difference.”
Anderson said much preparation occurred in the spring, when Meadowbrook prepared for things like where COVID-positive residents would be placed and what kind of care they would receive.
Though things slowed down during the summer, when coronavirus prevalence in the community was minimal, staff training in proper infection control continued.
But even during those times, isolation from family members due to suspended visitation hastened residents’ rates of declines, Anderson noted.
“It was very clear then that we had had a higher rate of death in our community even without active infection.”
ALMOST INEVITABLE
Anderson said Meadowbrook staff ask themselves all the time if they did all they could have to prevent COVID-19 from infecting residents.
He noted that, since many people are asymptomatic, that leaves the potential for employees to pass through daily screening and still carry the virus into the facility.
“After the Thanksgiving holiday and then Christmas, once the rate in the community grew large enough, it was almost inevitable.”
Echoing public health officials, Anderson stressed the need to wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands and get the vaccine.
“For all of us who have been fortunate enough to get a vaccine, it doesn’t mean you can relax. You have to continue to do all of the other things.”
‘ONLY THING’
Richards commended Meadowbrook’s staff for their work, and noted that a state Department of Health infection control inspection Thursday found the facility again in complete compliance, a credit to employees.
He also praised the support from Meadowbrook’s owners for making sure the nursing home had enough resources for personal protective equipment and remunerating staff with COVID-19 hazard bonus pay, as well as residents’ and patients’ family members for standing by the nursing home.
McCullum said it is helpful when members of the community contact staff with their appreciation, and expressed gratitude for locals’ patience with COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s really the only thing that’s going to get us through.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.