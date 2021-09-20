Meadowbrook Healthcare partners with Clinton Community College Nursing Program

PLATTSBURGH - The Clinton Community College (CCC) Nursing Department is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Meadowbrook Healthcare in order to provide nursing supplies to students in the Nursing Program.
Each year, 60 students are accepted into CCC’s highly coveted Nursing Program and gain experience throughout the program via presence in the area hospital, nursing homes and other health care facilities.
Meadowbrook welcomes students into their facility each year to obtain clinical education, working alongside Meadowbrook's highly skilled nursing team.
This year, Meadowbrook sponsored the clinical kits for CCC Nursing students to further enable their clinical practice.
“Our experience has shown us that the CCC nurses are skilled and well prepared to begin their nursing career,” Molly Ahern, director of nursing at Meadowbrook Healthcare, said.
“We want to do all we can to ready our students for successful employment as nurses following graduation. The clinical kits are a necessary component of establishing well-developed clinical skills,” Tina Evens, director of Nursing and Allied Health at CCC, said.
“This opportunity to partner with a local healthcare facility that employs our graduates is a perfect example of community organizations lifting each other up."
Eighty nursing students will receive a tote complete with essential supplies including sterile gloves, IV pump tubing, IV solution, suction catheter, needles, syringes among several other items needed to further the students clinical skill-set.
Meadowbrook and CCC presented each student with the clinical kits September 10 at Clinton Community College.
