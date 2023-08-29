PLATTSBURGH — In February, Meadowbrook Healthcare (MBHC) invited Meadowbrook CNA’s to apply for year five of the CNA-to-LPN Ladder Program.
The CNA-to-LPN Ladder Program is an educational opportunity for MBHC CNA’s.
Upon acceptance into this highly-coveted program, the selected CNA candidates will attend CV-TEC’s LPN Course in which tuition and fees are fully covered by MBHC.
In addition, the program candidates will have to work just one shift each week while enrolled in the course, but will be paid a full time salary.
The purpose of the program is to allow CNA’s to concentrate on their schoolwork and not have to worry about paying bills while in the course. The approximate cost per student is $45,000 which include tuition, fees and salary.
Congratulations to the selected CNA’s: Buffy Blaise-Tyler, Mary Bruin, Lily Denton, Tricia Mangine, Chloe McNally and Amanda Perry.
“It is a priority for us to encourage and support our own staff to grow professionally,” Paul Richards, administrator, said.
“This program gives our hard-working CNA’s an opportunity, but more specifically, an earned opportunity.”
The CNA candidates were selected based on management recommendation, portrayed work ethic and attendance.
Students will begin the LPN Course at CV-TEC in September 2023.
