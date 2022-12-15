PLATTSBURGH — M. Dylan Raskin’s third book,
“A Good Man In A Bad Time” is a psychological mashup of truth and fiction.
A book launch will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Koffee Kat located at 104 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
YEAR OF THE HORSE
Eight years ago on Nov. 19, 2014, his beloved Esme, an 8 year old Japanese Chin, beat the odds in a 50-50 life-saving surgery to replace a leaky mitral valve and ruptured heartstrings.
The memoirist of the critically acclaimed “Little New York Bastard” and “Bandanas & October Supplies” raised $22,000 to secure Dr. Masami Uechi and his six-member team from Nihon University in Tokoyo, Japan to save Esme.
What a sleep deprived and overwrought Raskin did to keep “his boy” alive for seven months is told in Lasix-laced-Lord’s-Prayer detail in the novel.
It was timing when Raskin found Esme, probably six months old, on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn circa 2006.
It’s Casio F-91 time that the author pivots on throughout the 166-page turner where the Bartender protagonist, Esme, and RAVzy (1996 RAV4) teeter between their gritty reality, others’ perceptions of them, and no return.
Raskin calls the searingly sensitive book a hybrid.
“It’s sort of a fictionalized account of my dog Esme’s terminal illness,” he said.
“It was a pretty wild story. He was dying of a heart condition called mitral valve disease. There were no options for surgery really anywhere in the world except for one guy in Japan, who had dedicated his life to this revolutionary open heart surgery on dogs to correct the disease. He was my whole life, Esme was. I mean it was just Esme and me versus the world. We were really our only family, and I pursued every lead.”
‘PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER’
Raskin flew the cardiac team from Japan to the Cornell University Veterinary Hospital in Ithaca.
“It was a crazy time,” he said.
“It got a lot of press coverage. The book is sort of a fictionalized account of that period of time. I say fictionalized, because the protagonist of the book was under so much pressure.
“I really feel like I was having a complete mental breakdown, and the only way that I could translate into a story form or into word form was to make it as dark and bleak and horrifying as I possibly could. Some reviewers actually classify the book as psychological thriller. and I guess that’s kind of what it is.”
UNRELIABLE NARRATOR
“A Good Man In A Bad Time” mirrors Raskin’s real-life experience.
“I was not sleeping,” he said.
“I was under tremendous financial pressure. I was under pressure to keep Esme alive when he shouldn’t have been alive, and therefore I was burning the relationships around me. I was unwell as they say. I didn’t even know what I should believe. I didn’t even know if I should believe my own thoughts at that point.
“This book is an attempt to capture that type of madness, that type of chaos. I feel like this book exists in that break, in that gap, somewhere between sleep and when you dream.”
One European reviewer said to him, “I don’t know if this narrator is reliable. I don’t know that I should believe a word that he says.”
“I said, ‘Great, then I’ve hit my mark,’” Raskin said.
“That’s exactly what I was looking for because it mirrored the real life version of events, a very dark period of time for me.”
GUARDIAN ANGELS
Cornell University was the only place in the world that offered up its hospital for the visiting Japanese veterinarians.
“I took out a loan,” he said.
“I sold my car, sold my jacket, sold my camper, sold my soul to come up with the money. Esme lived long enough to see his surgery. Some nights were hopeless.
“I don’t think or certainly any of his vets ever thought he was going to live long enough to even see this thing. I don’t even know that I believed that I would even be successful in getting this team here from Japan.”
To this day, Raskin doesn’t know why Uechi and his team came.
“They must get requests from all over the world,” he said.
“I don’t know why they did it for us. I just feel I was blessed during that period. My guardian angels must have been watching out for me. I had protectors and guides, and somehow, some way, we made it to surgery and I was able to pay for it.”
That band of time was tumultuous, horrifying and heart stoppingly sad relieved with respites of chew-toy normalcy for Esme and Raskin.
“This book in its own strange sort of way gives thanks to those protectors and guides, who I feel, who I believe, that I had,” he said.
The book was written in a year.
“I think primarily because it was psychologically challenging to put myself back in that place, so feeling under so much stress and pressure,” he said.
“In this case, art really imitated life in the sense that I had the same anxiety, the same trepidation writing the book as I did while I was living the actual experience with my dog. and because of that, I couldn’t do it every day.”
When Raskin wrote, it was very slow.
“The process was tedious,” he said.
“In addition to the responsibility of having to write the book, I also had to keep up with life. I have other responsibilities.”
FINDING THE BALANCE
This book was more challenging for Raskin than the previous two, which chronicle his angst-fueled escape from New York City to Chicago and his mother’s cancer journey and his difficulties in accepting her mortality.
“And my second book, my last book, I wrote while I was homeless and living in somebody’s closet,” he said.
“This was a real struggle. This was a real challenge for me. I guess as you get older, these things become even harder. I’m almost 45, and I really struggled with his physically and psychologically.”
“I’ve always felt that writing or any craft that you do is not necessarily what you want to do, but it’s something that you need to do. For whatever reason ever since I was a young kid, I’ve always had a compulsion to write things out. With this book, I had waited enough years to do it and finally it was just like the floodgates opened.”
Still, it was a challenge for him and wasn’t a fast process.
“But, it had to come out,” he said.
“I also felt that for my own mental well being, I had to empty this from my system. I wanted to give thanks as I said to my protectors who were there. At a certain point in life, you start to wonder what you’re doing. What your aspirations are? and I think there’s a big difference between having aspirations and actually achieving those aspirations.”
In his Queens neighborhood, a lot of people said, “I’m going to do x or y or z.”
“I heard it all the time,” Raskin said.
“I’m going to do this. I’m going to do this. I’m going to do this, and they never did it. They always talked about it, but they never did it.”
Raskin didn’t want to fall into that trap.
“This book might sell five copies,” he said.
“It might, God willing, sell a million copies. Either way, it’s the book that I wanted to write and I feel blessed that I was able to. I had the time to do it.”
