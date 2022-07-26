MORRISONVILLE — Monday afternoon, Mic Farrell vacuumed McSweeney’s Red Hots at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Around him, vendors were arriving in vans or arranging their wares in their stalls.
Rigs with collapsed rides were pulling in and dropping equipment into position.
Overnight, the grounds will be transformed into Carney-time magic, but this was the quiet spell before.
32 YEARS AGO
Thirty-two years ago this month, Mic and his older brother, Stephen, took a big-time risk at the Fair.
“Frank Akey was a well-known businessman around here,” Mic said.
“He asked me if I wanted to lease this building. He was a World War II ace also. He was quite a guy. He had this booth, and he leased it every year. I believe it was for a school or whatever. He asked if I had a product and wanted to lease this, this would be a good test market. I said okay, and we rented it from him.”
After seven days, the brothers Farrell glimpsed their future franchise.
“We sold the day before,” Mic said.
“We sold breakfast. We were all in. I put about $5,000 worth of equipment on a credit card and hoped to pay it off. Back in 1990, that was a gamble. At the end of seven days being at the Fair here, I had enough to pay myself back.”
BANKING ON IT
Stephen, an accountant, put together some numbers and projected an amount over a year.
“And, we went to a bank,” Mic said.
“The fellow’s name was Kirk Chipman, and he was with, back then, Keeseville National Bank, which is now TD Bank. He gave us a loan.”
Mic was 29. Stephen had just come back from Texas.
“June 1, 1990, we opened out first location down by the City Beach,” Mic said.
“We broke ground during the Gulf War. It was nerve wracking. It was the first time you could see things on TV that were going on halfway around the world away. Everybody thought it was apocalyptic, so I got really good prices on a bunch of appliances. We broke ground on January 1991, and we opened the doors June 1.”
Mic called out to a Pepsi distributor to put in a beverage order.
“Here we are today, 32 years later,” Mic said.
“I think this is our 25th, 26th year in a row, back at the Clinton County Fair. We have a Michigan Eating Contest, too. Anybody talks about how many they can eat. If they want to give it a try, Thursday night, at 4 o’clock, here.”
