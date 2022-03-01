ELIZABETHTOWN — Lake Placid attorney Allison M. McGahay stood in front of the Essex County Courthouse Monday morning and told the crowd of public officials and spectators she is running for State Supreme Court justice in the 4th Judicial District.
TAKE ON THE TASK
McGahay said she wants to return the post to Elizabethtown and Essex County after a 14 year absence.
“As a longtime Essex County public servant, first as an assistant district attorney and now as the (Republican) commissioner of the Board of Elections, I am prepared to take on the task of returning a Supreme Court justice to the seat of county government here in Elizabethtown,” she said.
“I am proud to be here with so many of my colleagues to officially announce my candidacy before friends, family, coworkers and those whom I admire and greatly respect.”
Essex County had a seated Supreme Court justice for almost 100 years, until 2008, when the then-incumbent Essex County Supreme Court justice, James Dawson, was defeated by Robert Muller, who moved the office’s judicial chambers to the Warren County Courthouse.
McGahay is running on Republican and Conservative party lines.
4th JUDICIAL DISTRICT
The 4th Judicial District includes Clinton, Essex, Warren, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, St. Lawrence, and Washington counties.
Muller announced his re-election bid in December for another 15 year term. He is planning to run on the Democrat line.
LIFE, EDUCATION
McGahay lives in Lake Placid with her two children, Liam, 11, Grace, 9, and husband William.
McGahay received a Bachelor of Arts in Public Justice from the State University of New York at Oswego and a juris doctorate from Albany Law School of Union University.
A native of St. Lawrence County, she has been an attorney for 17 years, 13 of them in Essex County. She served in the New York Attorney General’s Office, as special counsel to the New York State Board of Elections, and as an Essex County assistant district attorney for four years.
For the past nine years, her private practice has focused on real-estate law, civil litigation, criminal law, land use and zoning, municipal law, and regulatory and permit matters before the Adirondack Park Agency.
Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) was at her campaign kickoff to say he supports her.
“Essex County is solely in the Adirondack Park and deserves a sitting Supreme Court Justice,” said Gillilland. “I am standing here with my fellow supervisors to strongly support Allison McGahay’s candidacy.
“We have all worked with Allison over the years and have been extremely impressed with her professionalism, dedication and commitment to public service on behalf of Essex County residents,” he concluded.
‘JUSTICE FOR THE PEOPLE’
McGahay said she’d be a “justice for the people” if elected.
“As an attorney in public service, I have always used the law to protect the vulnerable and the innocent,” she said.
“As a justice of the Supreme Court, it is important to understand the issues facing people from all walks of life to find practical, fair outcomes. My experience, qualifications and temperament are well-suited to successfully resolve cases providing (those) fair outcomes.”
McGahay has been endorsed by the Saratoga, Washington, Essex, Clinton, Montgomery, Fulton and Hamilton county Republican committees and the St. Lawrence County Conservative Committee.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
