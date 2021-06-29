McFarlin to step down from City Council

PLATTSBURGH — Patrick McFarlin's chapter on the Plattsburgh City Common Council will come to a close Friday.
The Ward 5 representative told the Press-Republican he will resign from his seat following Thursday's regular meeting, saying his family will soon relocate out of the Lake City and into the Capital Region.
"My wife got a job down in Albany," McFarlin said of partner Renee, who recently left her position as economic development director of the County of Clinton's Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) to work with downstate economic development agency Capitalize Albany.
"So, to support her career, we're moving down there."
NO REAL AGENDA
McFarlin, 36, graduated from Peru High School in 2003.
After leaving the area for some time, he returned to the North Country in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in business economics from LeHigh University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Brooklyn Law School.
He lives with Renee, daughter Aurelia and pup Omar in the city's Ward 5 and has worked locally as an attorney at his own law practice on Court Street in the City of Plattsburgh, specializing in representing children.
McFarlin was appointed to the city's Common Council in February 2018 under the leadership of former Mayor Colin Read and following the resignation of the now late Dr. Rebecca "Becky" Kasper. He was later elected to complete Kasper's term and was last fall re-elected for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1.
While McFarlin admits he hadn't had "an agenda" when he joined the council, he now leaves behind a list of projects he wished he had more time to accomplish.
"You can't be on the council and not come up with a bunch of things. Everyone has ideas, but implementation of those ideas can be very difficult and it takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of effort. Being on the council definitely shows that."
DRI, DOG PARKS,
DIGITAL MINING
McFarlin noted how, at the start of his council years, the city was operating with a tight budget.
"We've been building up the budget surplus and getting some balanced budgets in that have allowed us to save some money to be able to do some of the things that we've been wanting to."
Projects the outgoing councilor would have liked to see come to a head include the Betty Little Arts Park on Margaret Street, now in its construction phase; the Saranac River Trail, now in its second phase; the city's possible purchase of the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and Naked Turtle; and several in-process Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects.
He also noted the ongoing and pending enhancements to the Plattsburgh City Beach, numerous other city parks and city dog parks.
"I would have love to see them through, but I'm still from the area and my parents still live in the area," McFarlin said. "I'm going to be still connected to this area a lot and I'll be coming up to visit. I'm sure I'll see how all of it plays out."
McFarlin noted the cryptocurrency conversation as somewhat of a highlight when glancing back on his council years.
"It was something I had never thought about before I was on the council, but, right after, it became a big news item. I was also made the president of the Municipal Lighting Department, so I got a lot of in-depth analyses and a good view of that. I always thought that was very interesting."
MIXED EMOTIONS
McFarlin described his feelings on leaving the council at this stage as mixed.
While he thought the move to Albany would present new opportunities, he was sad to part ways with the Lake City.
"I think the city has a good future in front of it and I do worry about leaving the city in the middle of my term, actually towards the beginning of my term," he said. "When I ran for re-election, I was not expecting to move during my term. I definitely have mixed feelings about that, but I'm sure the city will be in good hands with me gone."
He was also happy to have the experience and to have learned the behind-the-scenes of city operations.
"It's something you never really understand unless you're apart of it — and even being a part of it, it takes a long time to learn."
FILLING VOID
To fill the soon-to-be empty seat, the city can either appoint a replacement or launch a special election.
"My ideal approach is to allow enough members of our community to come forth to express interest and then make appropriate recommendations to the council for how to move forward," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest told the Press-Republican.
"Whether that recommendation is to appoint or for a special election will all depend on expressed interest and the timeline for filling the vacancy.
"We have to weigh the cost of not having a voting councilor against what it takes to appoint/elect a voice for Ward 5 voters."
The mayor thought Councilor McFarlin "brought a lot of interesting perspective to the board," and said, "although we don't look for like-for-like thinking, if there's to be an appointment, we want to ensure that person can represent Ward 5 residents with integrity and impartiality."
'THANK YOU'
McFarlin issued thanks to all current and former members of the Plattsburgh City Common Council who he worked with, including both Mayor Read and Mayor Rosenquest.
"It was great working with all of them and the city staff, especially. I found them to be a very professional and capable group and I am a little sorry to be not working with them in the future."
