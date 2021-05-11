McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster

Andrew Harnik, File/AP PhotoIn this April 22 file photo, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point. House Republicans are preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 leadership position. If so, McCarthy will have transformed what’s left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump.