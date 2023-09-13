CHAZY — Chazy Central Rural School District is pleased to welcome Dr. Stan Maziejka as its interim superintendent of schools for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dr. Maziejka began his role with the district on Friday, September 1, 2023, following his appointment to a 6-month contract at the August 29th special board meeting. Chazy Central Rural School will initiate a search for a permanent superintendent this school year.
With 33 years of educational experience, Dr. Maziejka served 17 years as a Superintendent of Schools in NY State. At Fort Edward Union Free School District (1999-2007), Dr. Maziejka was both the Superintendent and Business Manager, and was Superintendent of Stillwater Central School District (2007-2016).
He began his career in 1983 as an Elementary teacher and Athletic Director. In 2009, he received his Doctor of Education — Educational Leadership from Sage Colleges, Albany, NY.
“I am working collaboratively with the Chazy Board and all the other stakeholder groups and trying to make this district a little better when I depart,” Dr. Maziejka said. “Part of that is to ensure that I’ve set the stage so that when they transition to a new Superintendent in February, that person can get off to a good start and be successful.”
From January to August of this year, Dr. Maziejka served as Interim Superintendent of the Malone Central School District, adding to his extensive leadership experience in North Country school districts.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Maziejka to CCRS,” Chazy Board President Craig Giroux said. “He comes with a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience in small schools like ours, and much larger school districts. I think he can provide good guidance to help get this school year up and running, and help us in our ongoing administrative restructuring, having recently added Krista Ringer as an assistant.”
District Superintendent of Champlain Valley Educational Services Dr. Mark C. Davey assisted with the Interim Superintendent search.
“As he has in the past, we’ve been through this process a couple times since I’ve been on the Board, Dr. Davey has always been outstanding,” Giroux said. “He was very responsive to our particular situation and needs. With his help and contacts at CVES, we were able to review candidates within a week and have a successful search to secure Dr. Maziejka.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.