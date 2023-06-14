Mayor's Cup shirt, logo unveiled

PLATTSBURGH — In collaboration with CV-TEC, the Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club created a design contest for this year’s Mayor’s Cup logo.
Approximately 60 entries were submitted by CV-TEC’s digital production & multimedia communications class, which offers students the opportunity to learn design concepts, color theory, typography, photography, videography, advertising, animation and website design, for the contest.
Members of the Sunrise Rotary Club then selected Minerva Gelineault’s design as the winner for this year’s t-shirt. Gelineault is a student at NCCS High School in Champlain.
Sunrise Rotary Mayor’s Cup Festival Chair Sue LeBlanc-Durocher then presented City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest with his 2023 Mayor’s Cup t-shirt at a conference hosted at CV-TEC on June 12.
“This is our second year working with CV-TEC on the logo contest and we were once again in awe of the designs that were submitted,” LeBlanc- Durocher said.
“The students are clearly talented, and they took the contest very seriously, submitting very creative and professional designs.”
Proceeds from the sales of the Mayor’s Cup t-shirts and donations from sponsors are critical to the Club’s continued efforts to build and support projects like the Pavilion at Wilcox Dock, the Gazebo at the Samuel D. Champlain Park, the Max Moore Tree House at the SRT Trailhead and providing wheelchair accessibility to areas such as the Plattsburgh City Beach, Camp Tapawingo and the LaPierre Lane Park.
The official 2023 Mayor’s Cup t-shirt can be ordered online at www.mayorscup.com for $20.
The shirts will only be available for a limited time ahead of the 46th annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival on July 8, which the Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club is hosting.
“The Mayor’s Cup Regatta & Festival is Sunrise Rotary’s signature annual community event and has become synonymous with a celebration of Lake Champlain,” Sunrise Rotary President-Elect Jim Snook said.
“Our Club is passionate about protecting our natural resources but also making them more accessible to the community.”
More information about sponsor opportunities and for the calendar of events can also be found at www.mayorscup.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.