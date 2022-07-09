Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival returns to the City

Skipper John Touron of Shelburne, Vt., and his crew aboard Dunder took home the Mayor’s Cup in the 41st annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta on Lake Champlain in 2018. The regatta’s course this year will be in Cumberland Bay and best viewed from either the beach or City Marina, Kjell Dahlen, chair of the Regatta, said. Dahlen also noted that this year’s race will feature twice as many sailboats as last year.