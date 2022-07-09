Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival returns to the City

PLATTSBURGH — Those who attend the Mayor’s Cup Regatta and Festival at Plattsburgh City Beach today can expect a full day of mostly free, family-friendly festivities and activities.
Attendees will be able to park at the City Beach for free, courtesy of the Sunrise Rotary Club and the City of Plattsburgh, during the regatta and festival hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The biggest event of the day, the Mayor’s Cup Regatta race, will begin at 10 a.m.
CANADIANS RETURN
The regatta’s course will be in Cumberland Bay and best viewed from either the beach or City Marina, Kjell Dahlen, chair of the Regatta, said.
Dahlen also noted that this year’s race will feature twice as many sailboats as last year.
“Last year we had about 25 or so, and now we are in the 50s,” he said.
“A lot of it has to do with the opening of the Canadian Border. Last year, we didn’t have any Canadians participating, and (now) not only do they want to participate in the regatta, but they’re excited to be out on the lake. Many of them have had their boats on land now for almost three years.”
THREE DIVISIONS
He said the race will be split into three divisions: Catamaran sailboats, Spinnaker sailboats and sailboats without spinnakers.
“We are really very excited, and I’m not sure what to expect this year. I’m pleasantly surprised by the enthusiasm of people coming in,” Dahlen said.
“It’s good for sailing and it’s also good for the community. The regatta is also tied in with the landlubber activities at the City Beach — they have lots of activities.”
Those land activities will begin early.
DAY ONE
The first event of the day, starting at 8 a.m., will be the Mayor’s Cup Kayak Tour, hosted by the Town of Plattsburgh; participants would have to arrive by 7:30 a.m. and already be pre-registered.
Following that, at 9:30 a.m., will be the Mayor’s Cup 5k Run/Walk, and participants will need to sign up at the beach for a fee. A free Kid’s Fun Run for various age groups will begin at 11 a.m.
At 10 a.m., Mayor’s Cup Corn Hole Tournaments will take place, and participants will have the option to sign up for either the expert tournament or “just for fun” tournament for a fee.
At that same time, free Volleyball Tournaments, with no sign-up or fee required, will take place as well.
Live music, featuring local band Damaged Goods, will play from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
FAMILY FOCUS
City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said this year’s event was planned out to be more family friendly than years past.
“I think there is a continued focus on making this event really family friendly and family centered,” she said.
“We’re going to be seeing a lot of different activities and organizations at Mayor’s Cup this year that are there to really just support families and children in their development.”
One of those activities will be the sand sculpture contest, sponsored by Lake Shore Pediatric Dentistry.
“They’re bringing it back for the first time in a couple years…I think everybody is excited for that,” Meisenheimer said.
“That focus on community, I think, is really starting to emerge in our Mayor’s Cup.”
SAND SCULPTURE CONTEST
The sand sculpture contest will be divided into five age brackets: groups under 12; groups over 12; groups of any age; family groups, and individuals of any age.
Free registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with the contest running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and winners will be announced on stage at 2 p.m.
Throughout the day, several local organizations including North Country Center for Independence (NCCI), National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), Mountain Lake PBS, Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club, Casella and Lake Champlain Basin Program Aquatic Invasive Species Program will be there teaching and providing information to those of any age about the work they do for the community.
A children’s coloring mural, sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32 will also be there for kids to work together to color a nature or animal-themed mural.
“It’s important to note that it’s really Sunrise Rotary that has been taking this on and programming it and the city is just really here supporting it, with our staff and our facilities, but Sunrise Rotary is definitely the ones taking the lead on the content that we will be seeing this year,” Meisenheimer said.
“They’ve been doing a ton of work in the fundraising sphere so these activities, and this entire event, can be free to the public.”
