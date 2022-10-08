PLATTSBURGH — The 2023 Mayor’s Budget decreases tax rates while staying under the state-mandated tax cap.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s second budget since taking office also shows a structurally balanced spending plan.
DELIVER ‘A BALANCED BUDGET’
“Whenever a government office can deliver a balanced budget with a decrease in the tax rate, I think that’s a good thing,” he told the Press-Republican.
“When my office got the original budget, we had about a $2 million shortfall in the general fund that we had to make up. So over the last several weeks, we’ve been chipping away at that shortfall to deliver, essentially, a balanced budget.”
The mayor’s budget proposal increases the tax levy by $237,000 and drops the city tax rate from $11.37 in 2022, to $10.86 in 2023, but a slight rise in residents’ tax bills should still be expected because of an increase in the city’s assessed values.
“People will see just a small increase to their tax bill — not anything that would be anticipated to break the bank,” Rosenquest said.
“In this case, because we had such an increase in assessed value, we were able to drop the (tax) rate down, maintain a slight increase in levy but also drop the rate for future benefit as well.”
RISING PROPERTY VALUES
The assessed value increase can be attributed to rising property values locally, Rosenquest said.
“Most of it is based on area and neighborhood comparable, like the City of Plattsburgh, over the last two years, we’ve definitely seen a real estate boom where properties were going for sale pretty quickly and a lot of the times, if you’ve been out there trying to find a house, it’s been very difficult to find something quickly,” he said.
“What we have seen is that the value of the properties are going up — that’s a good thing — we don’t want property values to go down. When you purchase a home and you’re in it for a while, you want to be able to benefit from that investment. So when properties around you go for sale, and they go a little bit higher, that’s when your property value also goes up; that’s when the reassessment kicks in and takes a look at what that value is in the next coming year, based on the new rate.”
Next year’s general fund expenses, despite rising inflation, are now projected to see an increase of just 1.6% (or $411,000).
The city’s general fund revenues are also expected to see an increase in 2023, with 5.9% (or $1.2 million) more anticipated.
“There have been no positions or services that have been cut, but what we ended up doing this year, much like we saw last year when we had to make very substantial budget adjustments due to unexpected growth of inflation,” the mayor said, “we’ve been able to come back this year and reevaluate a lot of what our expenses were going into next year.”
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Some of those expenses include the implementation and continued development of the city’s Harborside Master Plan, Margaret Street Redevelopment Project, Parks Renewal Project and Comprehensive Master Plan, as well as tackling several housing issues, and a number of other water, sewer and infrastructure projects.
“Tons going on, and that’s kind of how we like it,” Rosenquest said.
“A lot of these projects that we did start at the beginning of 2021, we’re looking at finalizing in 2023 and looking forward to the future.”
POLICE UNION CONTRACT
Additionally, Rosenquest said making the city more operationally effective by better organizing department management was a priority for him in the 2023 Mayor’s Budget.
Settling the police union contract was another, he said.
“The police union, which was several years out of cycle, also got settled this year and as part of that agreement, they were paid retroactive pay for the seven years that they were out of cycle. They agreed to take that retroactive pay installment in two installments: one in this (2023) budget cycle and one in the 2022 budget cycle,” Rosenquest added.
“So that’s what that $408,000 appropriated fund balance is for.”
It’s now anticipated that 2022 will end with a general fund deficit of 1% (or $242,000).
This budget projects a 2022 year-end unassigned unappropriated fund balance of just over $6 million. A 2016 Council resolution mandates that general fund balance be maintained at 10% of the City’s annual expenses; a general fund balance of $6 million represents 24% of general fund expenses.
A budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers of City Hall, where the public will get the chance to weigh-in on the proposal.
