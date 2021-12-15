PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest praised the search that led to his recommendation of Vermont State Police Capt. Michael Manley for Plattsburgh City Police chief as the most thorough for finding a department head, and one that yielded the most qualified candidate.
But Mayor Pro Tem Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3), who also chairs the Public Safety Committee and served on the Chief of Police Search Committee, felt the process left something to be desired.
Manley's appointment is set to go before the council at its regular meeting, slated for 5 p.m. Thursday.
COMMITTEE PROCESS
According to a report from Search Committee co-chairs Bonnie Black and Hilary Rogers, earlier this fall, 52 initial police chief candidates were screened by civil service, who approved 15 applicants.
Of those, the committee invited nine to Zoom interviews, two of whom withdrew prior to when those occurred. That group was whittled down to four, who were invited for in-person interviews and, if they were out-of-town candidates, a tour of the police station and the city, on Nov. 19 and 20.
“The committee deliberated after the conclusion of interviews and submitted two candidates to the mayor, in rank order, for his consideration,” the report says. Rosenquest told the Press-Republican that he withdrew himself prior to that step in the process, and that both of those candidates were external.
The co-chairs note that inquiries were made to local businesses and the Clinton Community College presidential search committee for companies that specialize in background checks.
“Based upon the information obtained, local law enforcement members and the co-chairs together recommended a local firm known for quality background checks in the city.”
Along with the announcement of his recommendation, Rosenquest sent out Manley's background check to media. It was performed through GoodHire, a company that boasts use by more than 100,000 employers.
It was ordered Dec. 2 and delivered the day after, and featured a Social Security number trace, federal criminal check, a seven-year statewide criminal records search in both Vermont and New York, education verification and a federal reference check.
BACKGROUND CHECK
That background check was one of Gibbs' sticking points with the selection process as she did not think it was up to the standard of a full law enforcement background check.
Gibbs reached out to Vermont State Police, and was told that such inquiries take months. She asked the same question of a trooper at one of the New York State Police Troop B barracks, who told her that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation performs the checks.
“I liken it to this: we wouldn’t purchase a vehicle without an inspection. We wouldn’t purchase a home without an inspection. We wouldn’t do those kinds of things on someone else’s hearsay."
Gibbs clarified that she was not trying to suggest that there was something to be found in Manley’s background check, and acknowledged that he would have had to undergo other checks in the past.
“But that’s something we have to know. This isn’t an appointment to a department in the city; this is our top law enforcement officer in the city and the taxpayers deserve to know that the background check was up to the same standards that we would require of a trooper in Vermont or New York State. Why would we settle for anything less?”
She also said she was a little alarmed that Rosenquest widely shared Manley's background check and other information with media before his hiring.
NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT
Gibbs noted that she and the other search committee members signed a non-disclosure agreement that kept committee deliberations confidential.
But she feels there was a breakdown somewhere along the way, claiming she had heard some information that seemed to have come directly from those discussions on a recent WIRY broadcast, and read some in an anonymous letter.
“And then, earlier this week, I received an email from a constituent in support of Lt. Trombley and this particular person already knew that the other candidate that was being considered was, in her words, ‘a gentleman from Vermont.’ We have members of the council who didn’t even know that.”
Gibbs said she has a lot to say, but cannot due to the NDA even as the other councilors are also set to vote on Manley's appointment at Thursday's meeting.
INTERNAL APPLICANTS
Rosenquest said the promotional qualifications required before an internal candidate can be appointed chief — essentially, how long they were a lieutenant or captain — were shortened under the previous administration, "in an effort to shuffle or move somebody through the ranks quickly to fill the chief vacancy."
According to Rosenquest, prior chiefs Ken Parkinson and Levi Ritter held the title of lieutenant for less than a year before being appointed chief.
The mayor did not feel those qualifications were sufficient and noted that, when the search opened, no internal candidates met even those, necessitating an outside search.
Gibbs felt those comments were misleading as, while that was true when the search began in April, as of closing, the officer currently running the police department was qualified.
"My inbox has been inundated with support for Lt. (Jarrod) Trombley," she added.
SALARY
Rosenquest’s memo to councilors says Manley’s start date would be Jan. 10 and he was offered a starting salary of $122,000.
Gibbs said, based on her research, that is higher than the average salaries of some state municipalities with higher populations than Plattsburgh.
She finds that troublesome, as Manley's starting pay seems like it would be a large burden to taxpayers compared to what other chiefs make, and recommendations made by the city’s Public Safety Citizens Review Panel will require financial investment in City Police and citywide.
OATH OF OFFICE
Rosenquest said that when he asked the councilors on the committee — Gibbs and Councilor Jaime Canales (Ward 1) — if they would still support the committee’s selections even if their preferred candidate was not put forward, both said yes.
“I’m hoping that that’s going to hold true,” he said.
Gibbs said that was a true statement when she made it on Nov. 20, the day of the final in-person interviews with police chief candidates, but a lot has happened since then and a thorough background check did not take place as it was supposed to.
She said she has nothing against Manley, but has problems with the process and a number of other things she could not disclose as they are personnel matters.
"This isn’t about making a promise to the mayor. This is about following the oath of office and doing what’s right.
“There are some things that I was told were going to happen that are much more important and impactful than, ‘Are you going to support my pick?’ I will support something if it’s something I can support."
THOROUGH, INTEGRITY
Rosenquest said he has heard mixed responses from the councilors on his recommendation. He acknowledged the decision is not easy, and there is a lot of public and political pressure.
“It’s a challenge, I don’t discount that, but I also know that what we’re doing, and what the selection committee has done, it’s been thorough, it’s been done with integrity, and we put a lot of work into this process to the point where we know the candidate we’re recommending for appointment is qualified.”
Gibbs said she does not know what will happen at Thursday’s meeting.
“Whatever happens, I just want the city and the city police department to be successful and I want the community’s needs met.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.